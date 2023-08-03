Meg Flather Will Debut HAMMERSTEIN AND SONDHEIM CAREFULLY TAUGHT at Don't Tell Mama

August 16th award-winning cabaret artist returns with new show.

By: Aug. 03, 2023

Meg Flather Will Debut HAMMERSTEIN AND SONDHEIM CAREFULLY TAUGHT at Don't Tell Mama

MULTIPLE AWARD-WINNER Meg Flather
Brings Hammerstein & Sondheim CAREFULLY TAUGHT
To Don’t Tell Mama on August 16th at 7 PM

When Stephen Sondheim was 11 years old his parents got divorced. He and his mother moved to Doylestown, Pennsylvania where Stephen met young Jamie Hammerstein, and Jamie’s parents, Oscar & Dorothy Hammerstein. It was Oscar Hammerstein who taught Stephen Sondheim how to write songs. It was Oscar who changed Stephen’s life forever. 

In Hammerstein & Sondheim CAREFULLY TAUGHT, Meg Flather explores the mentor and student relationship between the two Broadway songwriting legends. Meg compares and contrasts themes from their individual song catalogues, and reiterates that recognizing and listening to the wisdom of one’s teacher makes all the difference in a young artist’s life. The show made its debut on June 10 at the brand new Cabaret Room at the historic Crown & Anchor for the 2023 Provincetown Cabaret Festival. This is the eighth project that Meg’s multi award-winning creative team—Director Lennie Watts and Musical Director Tracy Stark—have collaborated with her on together. 

Meg Flather has won two Bistro and two Manhattan Association of Cabarets and Clubs (MAC) Awards as a performer, a MAC and BroadwayWorld.com Cabaret Award as a songwriter, the 2020 Special Production MAC Award for Meg Flather Songs/A Cabaret Sisterhood, and the 2023 United Solo Award for Best Storytelling Show for her original solo musical, Hold On Tight . . . a love story. Hold on Tight also was nominated for the 2023 Special Production MAC Award. Meg received a 2022 Major Female Artist MAC Award nomination and Best Show BroadwayWorld.com Cabaret Award nomination for her work in her critically acclaimed show, Rodgers & Hammerstein TODAY. Meg has released eight CDs of her original music and has authored two books: Home Shopping Diva. . . Lessons, Lyrics and Lipstick and Hold On Tight . . . a love story. Meg proudly serves as the North American Brand Ambassador for StriVectin Skincare. 
 
Hammerstein& Sondheim CAREFULLY TAUGHT starring Meg Flather • Directed by Lennie Watts • Musically Directed by Tracy Stark • August 16th at 7 pm at Don’t Tell Mama • 343 West 46th Street, NYC • (212) 757-0788 • $20 Cover, $15 for MAC Members, Two-Drink/$20 Minimum (Cash Only) 

For reservations to HAMMERSTEIN AND SONDHEIM CAREFULLY TAUGHT visit the Don't Tell Mama website HERE.

Meg Flather has a website HERE.

Meg Flather's photo is by James Gavin.
 



