Maya Avisar Productions Presents THE AMERICAN DREAM: A STORY OF TWO CRAZY BROKE ASIANS

The American Dream: a Story of Two Crazy Broke Asians is a musical revue, following the journey of two young women, in a search for happiness - and for themselves. Yanzi, a hopeless romantic, is following her love from Taiwan to New York City, where she reconnects with her old friend Grace, who is struggling with life in the big Apple as she tries to tough it out on her own. Featuring songs from Disney, Kiss me Kate, Wicked, Cabaret, City of Angels, Annie Get Your Gun and more! Follow our heroes in their search of happiness, purpose, and donuts. Will they live The American Dream?

The American Dream: A Story of Two Crazy Broke Asians is produced by Maya Avisar Productions and supported by the Alliance of Alien Artists, an organization founded to empower and support international performers in the pursuit of their career in the Unites States.

Leading the show are Yanzi Ding (Taiwan) and Grace Shih (Malaysia) and it is directed by Kui-Fang Tseng (Taiwan). Appearing as a special guest is Leo Chang (Taiwan), who's currently performing in the off-Broadway musical Revelation.

The American Dream will perform at The Duplex on Tuesday, July 3rd, 2019 at 7pm (doors open 6:30).

$15 Ticket in Advance & a 2 Drink Minimum in the Cabaret Theatre

$18 Ticket at the Door (plus service fee) & a 2 Drink Minimum in the Cabaret Theatre

For ticket sales: www.purplepass.com/dream0703

Maya Avisar is a performer/producer originally from Israel. She is the founder of the Alliance of Alien Artists and dedicated big parts of her work to empower International Artists like herself. Maya is a proud member of The Lambs®. www.mayaavisar.com

The Alliance of Alien Artists is an organization founded to empower and support international performers in the pursuit of their career in the United States. Donations to the organization are tax-deductible, and help the Alliance create more opportunities for international performers in any stage of their career. Read more on www.AllianceofAlienArtists.org





