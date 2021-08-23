Max Von Essen to be Featured in The New York Pops Underground Cabaret at Feinstein's/54 Below

Tony, Drama Desk and Grammy nominated singer and actor Max von Essen is featured in an intimate New York Pops Underground cabaret performance at Feinstein's/54 Below on Monday, October 4, 2021. The event begins with a champagne reception at 5:30pm followed by the performance at 6:30pm, accompanied by a three-course dinner with wine pairings.

The New York Pops Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke hosts the evening, which is The New York Pops' first in-person event since February 2020. Max's performance celebrates his love of the golden age of Broadway and the American Songbook, and includes "Some Enchanted Evening" from South Pacific, "I Could Have Danced All Night" from My Fair Lady, a Gershwin medley, and other selections. Max previously appeared with The New York Pops in January 2020 in Find Your Dream: The Songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein at Carnegie Hall.

Proceeds from The New York Pops Underground cabaret fundraiser support PopsEd programs, which provide music education, arts access, and performance opportunities for New Yorkers of all ages and backgrounds.

The event also celebrates Executive Director Anne Swanson's 20th anniversary at The New York Pops, as well as the orchestra's forthcoming return to Carnegie Hall. Digital congratulatory ads to honor The New York Pops' perseverance to "Keep the Music Playing" throughout the pandemic and support the organization's future are currently on-sale.

Upcoming concerts in The New York Pops' 2021-22 Carnegie Hall season include: Back Home For the Holidays on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. with Laura Benanti; Get Happy: That Nelson Riddle Sound on Friday, February 4, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. with Tony DeSare and Capathia Jenkins; and One Night Only: An Evening with Norm Lewis on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. in addition to the orchestra's 39th Birthday Gala on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall.

Event Information

The New York Pops Underground

Max von Essen

Feinstein's/54 Below

254 West 54th Street

New York, NY 10019

Monday, October 4, 2021

5:30pm Champagne Reception

6:30pm Performance and Dinner

Max von Essen, Guest Artist

Hosted by The New York Pops Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke

Hillary and Bill Weldon, Event Chairs

Ticket pricing starts at $300; tickets are available through The New York Pops' office at 212-765-7677.

Livestream tickets for the event, beginning at $20, are also available.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required for all patrons, personnel, and artists in attendance.

This performance is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the New York State Legislature.