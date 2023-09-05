Mauricio Martínez to Bring New Show 5'11, BASED IN NYC to 54 Below This October

Emmy Award Winner and Mexican star of theatre, music, and television Mauricio Martínez, will perform at 54 Below on October 5th and 6th. In his new show 5’11, Based in NYC, Martínez will sort through songs of what might have been from his musical, “What If”.

“I’ve always dreamt of having a live album and now that dream is about to come true…I’m so excited to be back at 54 Below to record my first-ever live album, directly from New York!” - Mauricio Martínez

The show is written by Mauricio Martínez & Robbie Rozelle, with musical direction and arrangements by Brian J. Nash. Directed by Robbie Rozelle. Featuring special guests, Drag Race’s Alexis Michelle and Bad Cinderella’s Linedy Genao.

“5’11, Based in NYC” plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Thursday, October 5th and 6th at 7:00 pm. Doors open at 5:30 pm. There is a $25-$35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Online Order Fees: 10% of the ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee. Tickets and information are available at www.54below.org. Tickets on the day of the performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.



MORE ABOUT Mauricio Martinez

A household name in Mexico and Latin America, Mauricio starred as the leading man in the Mexican productions of the Broadway musicals Beauty & The Beast, Saturday Night Fever, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Drowsy Chaperone, Sweet Charity, The Last 5 Years, and more before making his cross over debut with On Your Feet!, where he headlined the 1st National Tour as Emilio Estefan after starring on Broadway. The Mexican star of theatre, music, and television also starred in the TV series “El Vato” on Netflix. He has recorded 2 Latin Pop albums (both albums are available in iTunes worldwide).

MORE ABOUT Alexis Michelle

Alexander J. Michaels, stage name Alexis Michelle, is an American drag queen and singer who came to international attention on the ninth season of RuPaul's Drag Race. As of 2019, she stars in the TLC transformational makeover television series Dragnificent as the makeup and body image expert. She competed on the eighth season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars and placed fourth overall.

She frequently performs at 54 Below cabaret with her show about Broadway "Alexis, I Am!".

MORE ABOUT Linedy Genao

Genao's Broadway debut was in 2015, when she performed in the ensemble of On Your Feet!, a musical about Gloria and Emilio Estefan. She got the part at an open casting call for Latino performers. When theatres had to close during the COVID-19 pandemic, she returned to her previous profession, doing remote banking work. She has stated that she considered returning to banking full-time at the time but decided against it when she was offered to join the ensemble of Dear Evan Hansen as an understudy when it re-opened on Broadway. In late 2022, she starred as Gloria in a production of On Your Feet! at the Paper Mill Playhouse in New Jersey.

After multiple rounds of auditions, she landed the role of Cinderella in Lloyd Webber’s Bad Cinderella, his musical which originally ran in London’s West End as Cinderella. Bad Cinderella opened at the Imperial Theatre on March 23, 2023. She became the first Latina woman to originate a leading role in a Lloyd Webber musical. The show closed on June 4, 2023

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

