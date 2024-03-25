Matt Doyle Will Return to Cafe Carlyle in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Matt Doyle, the Tony Award-winning Broadway sensation, is set to captivate audiences with four performances from May 7 to May 11, with his debut performance featuring a mesmerizing selection of Broadway classics and American Songbook standards.

Doyle, known for his versatile talent and electrifying stage presence, will enchant guests with renditions of Frank Sinatra’s timeless hits in anticipation of his portrayal of the legendary singer in Sinatra: The Musical.

Performances will run May 7-11. Learn more here.