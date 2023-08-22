Marquee Five Plays First Show In Four Years When 8-TRACK THROWBACK: THE REMIX Comes To The Laurie Beechman Theatre

A freshened up version of their popular show brings the popular vocal group back to the stage.

Aug. 22, 2023

The vocal group Marquee Five recently announced that they would return to the stage in their first full show since 2019 on September 15th.  The singing group is a welcome regular at 54 Below in the Sondheim Unplugged series but their post-quarantine appearances have not led the five master vocals to the stage on their own, until now.  The show that brings Mick Bleyer, Julie Reyburn, Adam West Hemming, Vanessa Parvin and Sierra Rein back to the boards is their 2010 show 8-TRACK THROWBACK, only, having been freshend up a bit, this is THE REMIX edition.  When the group hits the stage of The Laurie Beechman Theatre on September 15th, they will explore the music of Van Morrison, Dolly Parton, Stevie Wonder, Carole King and more, in a joyous celebration of the music that "takes you back."

Joining the singers in their exploration of music from the Top 40 are Dan Pardo on Piano, Matt Scharfglass on Bass, Tony Romano on Guitar, Noah Hadland on Drums, with Musical Direction and Arrangements by Adam West Hemming.

For the time being 8-TRACK THROWBACK: THE REMIX is announced as a one-off, though the popularity of the group certainly bodes well for further performances.  Tickets to the September 15th. 7 pm performance are $20 (ticket link HERE) and the Beechman has a $25 food/beverage minimum per person.  The Laurie Beechman Theatre is located in the West Bank Cafe at 407 West 42nd Street, at 9th Avenue.


About Marquee Five:
Tight, lush vocal jazz harmonies, clever arrangements, and an actor’s sensibility characterize Marquee Five, the collaboration of singers Mick Bleyer, Adam West Hemming, Vanessa Parvin, Sierra Rein, and Julie Reyburn. The group Times Square Chronicles called, “The Manhattan Transfer for the new millennium,” teams up with a swinging band to bring a sassy, intelligent flair to your favorite songs with exciting five-part vocal arrangements running the gamut of the American Songbook, Broadway canon, and more.

Marquee Five debuted in New York City in 2009 and won the 2010 MAC Award for their first show, “We Can Make It: The Songs of Kander and Ebb.” In the years since, the group has developed three more show programs, recorded a debut CD, “8-Track Throwback: Singer/Songwriter Hits of the 60s & 70s,” and appeared at a variety of venues across the U.S. They can currently be heard on the “Sondheim Unplugged: The NYC Sessions” album set, and is a staple at the “Sondheim Unplugged” concerts at 54 Below.

In addition to concert performances, the members of Marquee Five also collaborate as teaching artists for educational workshops on harmony and song performance.

Marquee Five is liberally represented on social media and can be found at the following links:

