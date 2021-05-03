Marissa Mulder and Jon Weber to Perform Live At Ribbon 72 On Mother's Day

Marissa Mulder-an award-winning singer, recording and cabaret artist is appearing live on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 9 at Ribbon 72. On the piano is acclaimed music director, Jon Weber.

Indoor dining guests (between 1 pm-5 pm) will experience this free live performance of I'll Follow The Sun, the songs of John and Lennon and Paul McCartney performed. The set times for I'll Follow The Sun are 1:30 pm and 3:30 pm. Additional sets for the event will include songs from Broadway and The Great American Songbook.

Mulder has performed at major NYC venues such as the Café Carlyle, Feinstein's/54 Below, Birdland and Joe's Pub, as well as major rooms throughout the United States. She was also honored to appear on NPR's "Piano Jazz" program. Mulder is the recipient of the Julie Wilson and Noel Coward Awards, as well as three MAC (Manhattan Association Of Cabarets and Clubs) awards for Major Artist and Recording Of The Year. Her show, Tom...in His Words, the Songs of Tom Waits, was praised in The New York Times as "far and away the season's best cabaret show, everything the genre can be but almost never is." Likewise, her show Marilyn in Fragments-an homage to Marilyn Monroe-received a rave from The Times, which reported that "The rising cabaret singer wove passages from Monroe's diaries and 20 songs into a compelling portrait of the star in a confessional mood. A remarkable performance." Her latest show, pre-pandemic, was I'll Follow The Sun, the songs of John and Lennon and Paul McCartney, which premiered at Feinstein's/54 Below also to critical acclaim. As a recording artist, her latest album Two Tickets Left, won the 2019 MAC award for album of the year; it's available, with Mulder's other albums, on ITunes, Amazon, Spotify and Cdbaby. www.marissamulder.com

Please make reservations here, through Yelp.

Ribbon 72 is located at 20 W 72nd Street, New York, NY 10023, (212)787-5656 https://www.theribbonnyc.com