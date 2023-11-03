Marilyn Maye, Sean McDermott, and More To Play 54 Below Next Week

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit the link below or call (646) 476-3551. Limited $15 tickets are available for some shows. Visit Click Here for more information.

MARILYN MAYE – NOVEMBER 6 AT 7PM

Back by popular demand! Marilyn Maye makes a shining return to Broadway's Living Room. A theatrical legend with the power to “melt the heart of the most hardened cynics” (The New York Times), Maye will show audiences why she's been crowned Manhattan's Queen of Cabaret.

Following 10 sold-out shows that celebrated her 95th birthday, Marilyn returns with an all new show. Her most recent run at 54 Below was critically acclaimed, with rave reviews calling the evening “a master class in singing conducted by a polished pro” (The New York Observer), who bowls audiences over “in the hippest, most swinging way imaginable” (The Wall Street Journal). Put simply, “no entertainer gives you more in terms of great music, great theater, and great comedy” (Opera News).

Marilyn Maye is an artist for connoisseurs. Her powerhouse delivery and chatty rapport with the audience holds the evening together and electrifies the proceedings. This will be a night you do not want to miss!

$115 cover charge ($128 with fees). $170 premium seating ($186.5 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! NEVER BE KING BY CHARLIE H. RAY AND SAM COLUMBUS, FEAT. CHRIS MCCARRELL, TALIA SUSKAUER & MORE – NOVEMBER 6 AT 9:30PM

54 Below is proud to present the NYC debut of Never Be King, a brand-f*kn-new musical by Charlie H. Ray and Sam Columbus. Hear hits from the E.P. like “Some Days,” “Rock Song,” “I'm Coming In,” (and more!) and witness the debut of brand new scenes and songs. With a score that blends Y2K pop-punk and 16th Century choral music (trust us… it works), Never Be King tells the story of Henry of Navarre from two perspectives: the voice that history edified and the voice that history forgot. After all: history's just a he said, she said. Produced by Clayton Howe.

Featuring Veronica Otim, Chris McCarrell, Wren Rivera, and Talia Suskauer.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $70 premium seating ($78.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

A TRIBUTE TO BUCKY PIZZARELLI: PRESENTED BY MARTIN PIZZARELLI AND DAVID ROSE – NOVEMBER 7 AT 7PM

This is a swingin' and singin' celebration of Bucky Pizzarelli, whose musical career spanned 7 decades, strumming along with the likes of Benny Goodman and Frank Sinatra.

The trio features award winning pianist Hyuna Park, Grammy winner Linus Wyrsch on sax and clarinet, and Bucky's son Martin Pizzarelli on upright bass. The wonderful crooner David Rose, returning to 54 Below, is on vocals.

This show features Bucky's favorite standards, some of his arrangements, and music from the many artists and songs of the American Songbook that he performed with.

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BRIANNA KALEEN: A NIGHT OF BLACK GIRL MAGIC – NOVEMBER 7 AT 9:30PM

Brianna Kaleen joins us for her 54 Below solo debut! Tipping her hat to her younger self, Brianna performs songs that you do not usually hear Black women sing in musical theater. Selections include songs from The Last Five Years, Waitress, and Into the Woods, as well as more Broadway songs that are near and dear to her heart. This talented young artist, the recent winner of Playbill and Prudential's Stages on Broadway and alum of the Hairspray national tour, steps into the solo spotlight to normalize seeing Black women in roles they may not usually be cast in.

Featuring Caleb Mathura.

Music direction by Reagan Casteel.

Joined by Jon Berger on drums, Adam Dorfman on bass, and Zachary Larson on guitar.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

YENTL 40TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION FEAT. STEVEN BRINBERG AKA SIMPLY BARBRA & MORE! – NOVEMBER 8 AT 7PM

Steven Brinberg, AKA Simply Barbra, celebrates the 40th anniversary of Barbra Streisand's landmark movie musical Yentl, as well as the release of her long-awaited memoir, My Name Is Barbra.

Featuring special guest Ezekiel Andrew (Disney's The Lion King) and many surprises!!

Steven Brinberg has been doing his live vocal and comic impression of Barbra Streisand for two decades around the world. The first SIMPLY BARBRA show began in his native New York where it ran for three years and has since played across the US, in London's West End, Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Sydney, Melbourne, Barcelona, Bangkok, Puerto Vallarta, and Toronto, more cities than the real Barbra.

Steven spent 11 years touring with Marvin Hamlisch and his symphony orchestra as a special guest star. Stephen Sondheim requested his appearance at his birthday concert at the Library of Congress. Terrence McNally wrote narration for him to read as Barbra at a concert at Lincoln Center. He has also performed at special events for such notables as Donna Karan, Joan Rivers, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Liza Minnelli

Off-Broadway, Steven has appeared in Ivanov (Jewish Rep), The Wind Up Toys (Lambs Theatre), and Ken Page's Musical Nightlife at the Westbeth and Manhattan Theatre Club. He appeared on Broadway in the concert version of Funny Girl, featuring Whoopi Goldberg and Kristin Chenoweth.

TV appearances include “Blue Bloods,” “Rosie O'Donnell,” “Jerry Springer,” “Sally Jessy Raphael,” and “Good Day Australia.” Films include Camp, Heavenly Peace, Boys Life, and the upcoming Thirsty.

www.simplybarbra.com

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

YOUNGISH: A CONCERT OF THE TWEENS ‘N TEENS SONGBOOK BY NICKY PHILLIPS AND SARAH ZIEGLER – NOVEMBER 8 AT 9:30PM

In honor of the release of their first songbook, Nicky Phillips and Sarah Ziegler make their 54 Below cabaret debut with Youngish: A Concert of the Tweens ‘n Teens Songbook. The “tween” years are difficult, funny, heartbreaking, and fun. In short, they're the perfect fodder for musical theater! Come discover fresh comedy songs, up-tempos, ballads, and group numbers, all of which revel in the awkwardness and, yes, beauty, of those unique years between childhood and adulthood. Join us as Broadway's brightest young stars take these tunes from page to stage for the first time! Music direction by Joe Kinosian.

Featuring Devin Trey Campbell, Layla Capers, Charlie Carroccio, Vinya Chhabra, Luke Islam, Sophia Manicone, Mackenzier Mercer, Bella May Mordus, Remi Tuckman, and Brie Zimmer.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SEAN MCDERMOTT: MY BROADWAY! – NOVEMBER 9 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, Click Here.

“Sean McDermott is good news too… he brings a stunning voice and emotional range to the part that immeasurably enhances Act Two!”

-Jacques le Sourd, The New York Times

Broadway veteran Sean McDermott, star of Miss Saigon, Falsettos, Starlight Express, and Grease, makes his 54 Below solo debut in My Broadway! This seasoned Broadway tenor hits the high notes of his amazing career while recounting anecdotes from his time singing with Barbra Streisand to rolling off the stage as Rusty in Starlight Express to playing opposite Mandy Patinkin in Falsettos and performing with Bernadette Peters at Carnegie Hall, just to name a few.

He'll treat you to songs he's best known for from his Broadway repertoire (Miss Saigon, Falsettos, Starlight Express) as well as personal favorites by composers that have inspired him throughout his career (Cy Coleman, Leiber & Stoller, Comden & Green, Stephen Sondheim, Rogers & Hammerstein, and much more). You don't want to miss this walk down memory lane. So come let My Broadway be a night you'll never forget! Directed by Eric Michael Gillett. Music directed by Ron Abel.

Sean's credits include playing Chris in the original Broadway run of Miss Saigon with Lea Salonga and Liz Callaway before starring opposite Mandy Patinkin as Whizzer in Falsettos. Sean first rolled onto the Main Stem in the original Broadway cast of Starlight Express and then toured the US and Canada in the first national company as Rusty. He starred as Danny in the first Broadway revival of Grease, toured as Billy Flynn in Chicago, and in Australia, he starred as Tony in the acclaimed revival of West Side Story.

All of his recordings are available on iTunes and Spotify. SeanMcDermott.com

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JAMES RICH SALUTES NAT KING COLE – NOVEMBER 9 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, Click Here.

“James Rich lofts the equivalent of high fly balls” – The Boston Globe

After sold-out appearances in Connecticut, Nova Scotia, and Victoria, B.C., James Rich (Rent, Saturday Night Fever) brings his unforgettable salute to Nat King Cole to the stage at 54 Below. Under the direction of Duane Boutté, James recounts unique and significant moments from his journey of researching, writing, and developing There Was a Boy – a new musical about Nat King Cole, the performer, husband, father, and son. From “Nature Boy” to “You're Nobody Till Somebody Loves You,” Mr. Rich captures the essence of “The Nat King Cole Show” as if Mr. Cole was still one of the top-selling concert artists of his generation in today's world… think Nat King Cole 2.0. This show promises to be a memorable experience that'll have you tapping along and singing the music all the way home.

Joined by James Cammack on bass, Matt Falker as music director and band leader, and Dave Tedeschi on drums.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

FRANCES RUFFELLE & NORMAN BOWMAN: FRANKIE & BEAUSY – NOVEMBER 10 & 11 AT 7PM

Frances Ruffelle premieres her brand-new cabaret, Frankie & Beausy, also starring leading West End star Norman Bowman! From the Highlands to Hollywood, Brigadoon to Broadway, Scotland to Sondheim, they humorously celebrate the ups and downs of imperfect relationships.

Frances Ruffelle (Frankie) originated the role of Eponine in Les Misérables in London and on Broadway, winning the coveted Tony Award. Frances has performed in many musicals and plays, including as Roxie in Chicago, Queenie in The Wild Party, and Piaf in Pam Gem's Piaf. Frances is also a recording artist, composer, and writer.

Norman Bowman (Beausy) is currently appearing as Sam in Mamma Mia! in the West End having just finished filming the role of Sir William Herbert in feature film Firebrand alongside Jude Law's Henry VIII. Other leading roles include Marius in Les Misérables, Danny in Grease, Munkustrap in Cats, and Sky in Guys and Dolls.

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $95 premium seating ($106 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL BROADWAY! FEAT. ALYSSA WRAY, MALLORY BECHTEL, & MORE! – NOVEMBER 10 AT 9:30PM

Now That's What I Call Broadway! at 54 Below brings you everyone's favorite hits from Tony Award-winning shows of the past 20 years performed by Broadway veterans and Manhattan's rising stars. Come with friends or join solo to meet new ones and get ready to celebrate, drink, and dine alongside Broadway talent. This is a night out in the city that you won't forget! Produced by Caitlin Brightman. Music direction by James Stryska. Co-hosted by Alyssa Wray (“American Idol”).

Featuring Mallory Bechtel, Gabrielle Beckford, Jeffrey Cornelius, Jataria Heyward, Gabriella Joy, Micaela Lamas, Margie Mays, Echo Deva Picone, Sam Primack, Sara Tuohy, Alyssa Wray, and Anna Wright.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $70 premium seating ($78.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE FRIENDS OF ALEC WILDER PRESENT THE 38TH ANNUAL CONCERT OF ALEC WILDER'S MUSIC – NOVEMBER 11 AT 2:30PM

FOAW CELEBRATES ALEC WILDER'S ARTISTRY WITH CLASSICAL AND POPULAR PIECES (INCLUDING SONGS COMPOSED BY ALEC WILDER WITH PIANIST CY WALTER.)

Honorary Host: Steve Ross

Popular Songs performed by Steve Ross, Barbara Fasano, Eric Comstock, Jason Henderson, Sean Smith.

Chamber Works performed by Jonathon Fowler, Elizabeth Pfaffle, Rob Stabinsky, and The Wildebeest Wind Quintet, consisting of Michel Gentile, Katie Scheele, Michael McGinnis, Nathan Koci, and Sara Schoenbeck.

(PLEASE NOTE THAT THERE IS NO FOOD OR DRINK MINIMUM, AS NEITHER WILL BE SERVED AT THIS EVENT)

Come hear beautiful music performed by consummate artists!

$25 cover charge ($29 with fees). No food will be served at this event.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! – NOVEMBER 11 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we're going to do it again, with a brand-new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget…

Music direction by Ron Abel.

Featuring Molly Bremer, John Easterlin, Chelsea Cree Groen, Luke Hawkins, Ryan Knowles, and Izaya Perrier.

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $85 premium seating ($95 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

SEAN MCDERMOTT: MY BROADWAY! November 9 at 7pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

JAMES RICH SALUTES NAT KING COLE November 9 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.