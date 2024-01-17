Marieann Meringolo to Present NICE 'N' EASY at Chelsea Table + Stage

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE – New York's newest hotspot for intimate dining and extraordinary music – will present the return of award-winning recording artist and entertainer Marieann Meringolo in her critically acclaimed show “Nice ‘n' Easy – The Songs of Alan & Marilyn Bergman” on Friday, February 16 at 7:00 PM. The theatrical concert celebrates the three-time Academy Award-winning songwriting team who penned the lyrics for numerous television shows, films, and stage musicals. The Bergmans also wrote for some of the best artists of all time: Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles, Tony Bennett, Michael Jackson, Johnny Mathis, and most notably, Barbra Streisand – who has recorded 64 of their songs. Directed by WILL NUNZIATA, the show will keep your foot tapping, mind thinking, soul yearning, and heart soaring. Songs include “The Way We Were”, “How Do You Keep the Music Playing?,” “Where Do You Start?”, “Nice ‘n' Easy,” “That Face,”, “The Windmills of Your Mind,” “It Might Be You,” and many more. The evening features music director Doyle Newmyer with Boots Maleson on bass and Brian Woodruff on drums. Tickets are $30-$65, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. A livestream option is available for $20. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

Marieann Meringolo is a MAC Award-Winning Recording Artist as well as a Back Stage Bistro Award winner for “Outstanding Vocalist.” BroadwayWorld nominated Marieann's Bergman show for Best Tribute Show. As noted in The Wall Street Journal, “If you don't do it brilliantly it isn't worth doing at all… Ms. Meringolo's powerhouse interpretation makes full use of the dramatic Bergman lyric.” She received rave reviews for her newest album, released on the BluJazz label, Between Yesterday and Tomorrow: The Songs of Alan & Marilyn Bergman. Marieann's recordings are available on all digital outlets. After a year on the road performing for sold-out crowds in Provincetown, Los Angeles, Fire Island, London, and beyond.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, highlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performance scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent. The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District.

UPCOMING MUSIC HIGHLIGHTS AT

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE

Sunday, February 25 at 7:00 PM

Lorna Dallas

“Glamorous Nights and Rainy Days”

*Livestream Available*

Lorna Dallas (2020 Bistro Award for “Consummate Cabaret Artistry”) offers a vocally venturesome program featuring sublime standards and surprising rarities by composers as diverse as Michel Legrand, Harold Arlen, Jerry Herman and Ivor Novello. Ms. Dallas will also be premiering two songs, one intended for an unproduced musical about P.T. Barnum and a special commission written for her by Amanda McBroom and Ann Hampton Callaway. As further indication of her continued consummate artistry, she scales the dizzying heights of the complete “Here's That Rainy Day,” written over sixty ago for Dolores Gray and rarely performed since then. The show is directed by Barry Kleinbort and features musical direction by Christopher Denny.

Saturday, March 2 at 7:00 PM

LAUREN DAVIDSON

Country Music Association (CMA) artist and Grammy Recording Academy member Lauren Davidson is unconventional, inimitable, and unmissable. Blending New York City vibes with the rich tones of Contemporary Country Music, she has created a genre all her own, and audiences and critics just can't get enough. Audio Fuzz Magazine describes Lauren as “an early Patsy Cline or Linda Ronstadt; with that I can do this myself attitude” while Digital Journal dubbed her “one of country music's most underrated female artists” on the scene. She has made countless radio appearances, played shows with Old Dominion, Carly Pearce, Russell Dickerson, Maddie & Tae, Michael Ray, and most recently Country Music Legend, Willie Nelson. She also performed at the creme of New York venues, Madison Square Garden, as part of PBR's sold-out “Unleash the Beast” tour.

Sunday, March 10 at 7:00 PM

Klea Blackhurst

“Everything The Traffic Will Allow – The Songs and Sass of Ethel Merman”

*Livestream Available*

Everything The Traffic Will Allow is Klea Blackhurst's loving tribute to the songs made famous by the quintessential stage personality Ethel Merman. Rather than a Merman imitation, Klea offers a paean to the great Broadway legend that serves as a potent and happy reminder of Merman's sheer, undeniable importance to both the history of twentieth century entertainment and the iconic composers like Cole Porter, Irving Berlin, George Gershwin and Jerry Herman, who wrote songs just for her. The engagement is a rare chance to experience Blackhurst's crackling wit and powerful vocals as she performs her brilliant, savvy valentine to one of American theatre's greatest stars.

Saturday, March 16 at 9:30 PM

RANDY EDELMAN

*Livestream Available*

Composer, conductor, and musician Randy Edelman will celebrate the soundscape of his career through a dazzling piano concert. He transports his audience with arrangements of his movie scores from Last of the Mohicans to My Cousin Vinny, and beyond. Randy will also be sharing his hit songs that have been recorded by popular artists including Barry Manilow, Patti LaBelle, Olivia Newton-John, Nelly, and others. Edelman has composed over 100 popular films including Gettysburg, 27 Dresses, Ghostbusters II, Kindergarten Cop, Twins, among others. He also created musical themes for the Olympics, ESPN, and NASA. He has shared stages with the Carpenters, Frank Zappa, Anthrax, Sister Sledge, and others. He has also written songs for Barry Manilow (“Weekend in New England), Patti LaBelle (“Isn't it a Shame”), Blood Sweat and Tears (“Blue Street”), Kool & the Gang (“Amore, Amore”), Nelly (“My Place”), and more.

Monday, March 25 at 7:00 PM

Lisa Dawn Miller

“For Once in My Life: The Songs of Ron Miller”

*Livestream Available*

This evening celebrates the work and genius of one of the greatest songwriters of our time. As one of Motown's most successful hitmakers, legendary songwriter and producer Ron Miller, penned some of the label's biggest hits including multiple Grammy Award winner, “For Once in My Life,” recorded by over 700 major label artists and inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. Some of his other standards include, “Touch Me in the Morning,” “Heaven Help Us All,” “A Place in the Sun,” “Yester-me, Yester-you, Yesterday,” “Someday at Christmas,” “I've Never Been to Me,” and “If I Could.” Motown founder Berry Gordy said it best, “Ron Miller, an artist like you does not only come ‘For Once in My Life,' but for once, period.” Ron's daughter, producer/singer/songwriter Lisa Dawn Miller, shares the stories that inspired hits and touches on what it took to win the rights back to her father's vast legacy catalogue while performing song gems along with special guests.

Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12 at 7:00 PM

Karen Mason and Louis Rosen

“Ages Since the Last Time”

*Livestream Available*

Broadway and cabaret star Karen Mason and award-winning songwriter and performer Louis Rosen reunite for a celebration of almost 50 years of collaboration and friendship, with two evenings of Louis' songs and a few selections by their dear mutual friend, Karen's original musical director, the late Brian Lasser.