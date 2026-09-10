Maria Corsaro to Present LOVE MAKES THE CHANGES at Pangea

NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Maria Corsaro will present an evening of music from her 2026 MAC Award-nominated album Love Makes the Changes at Pangea, Friday, October 23 at 7:00 PM. With musical director/arranger Gregory Toroian on piano, Skip Ward on bass, David Silliman on drums, and Mark Fineberg on saxophone and flute, Corsaro performs timeless swing, ballads and bossa style tunes, directed by the album's producer, David Friedman.

Of Corsaro's album release show on November 22, 2025, at Chelsea Table + Stage in NYC, Music Connection Magazine noted, 'Her love and execution of the material is impressive and it's refreshing to hear these songs that you don't often hear live these days.'

Recording the album Love Makes the Changes was a year-long labor of love, focusing on the lifelong journey of love: the joy, the hope, the heartache, the beginning, the end, and everything in between. Love Makes the Changes features the music of McCoy Tyner, Michel Legrand, Ennio Morricone, Bill Evans, Antonio Carlos Jobim, Roger Kellaway and more! Love Makes the Changes is available on Spotify and Apple Music. For more information, see mariacorsaro.com/album.

'Maria Corsaro's new album Love Makes the Changes is an example of what happens when a vocalist fully embraces jazz as an expressive language. Her voice moves with the clarity, warmth, and narrative poise of a seasoned storyteller, while the spirit of jazz shapes her phrasing from the inside out.' ~ All About Vocals

'Here is a woman who has chosen an emotional and heartfelt repertoire of beautiful music and poignant lyrics. The arrangements are rich and creative. This is a project both cabaret lovers and jazz aficionados can enjoy.' ~ Making a Scene

'Corsaro's storytelling, phrasing, and delivery aligns seamlessly with the ensemble's fantastic performances. This is one engaging production.' ~ The Jazz Page

Maria Corsaro's love of music and performing began early in her life. She received her first undergraduate degree in theater and after graduation joined an Off-Broadway theater company. Then, after years in a rewarding, but non-musical career, she returned to singing. Her recent focus has been returning to her love of jazz and the music of legendary jazz composers and lyricists. This is the music of her heart. She wants her audience to experience the emotional texture of this great American art form. She feels passionately that music feeds the soul and is the creative result of musical collaboration. In November 2025, Corsaro celebrated her debut album Love Makes the Changes with an album release show; in March 2023, Corsaro performed songs inspired by her philosophy of life in Why Not?; and in November 2023, she performed I Could Get Used to This! All three shows are directed by David Friedman with musical direction by Gregory Toroian. In 2022, she completed a successful run of her show, You Taught My Heart to Sing, with the Gregory Toroian trio and directed by Sue Matsuki, at Pangea. The jazz-inspired show consisted of songs where lyrics were added to instrumental compositions – sometimes years later. In addition to Chelsea Table + Stage, Don't Tell Mama, Laurie Beechman Theatre, and Pangea in NYC, Corsaro has performed at Maureen's Jazz Cellar in Nyack, NY, Jazz On Main in Mount Kisco, NY, The Magnolia Room in Norwalk, CT, Club Cafe in Boston, MA, and Deer Head Inn in Delaware Water Gap, PA. www.MariaCorsaro.com

Gregory Toroian is a musical director, arranger, jazz pianist, vocalist, songwriter, and educator. He has been featured in Cabaret Scenes magazine and was a 2020 Bistro Award winner for Outstanding Collaboration with Sue Matsuki, with whom he also won a MAC Award for Best Duo Production. In addition to working with such artists as Tony Bennett, Jon Hendricks, Cab Calloway, Donna Summer, Melissa Errico, Marilyn Maye, Karen Mason, and Jane Olivor, he has appeared in almost every jazz club and cabaret (major and minor) in New York. He has toured with principal dancers from the New York City Ballet and has made numerous radio and television appearances including the Today Show and Maury Povich. Recordings include his work as musical director, arranger, and pianist on Love Makes the Changes, the recent debut album of Maria Corsaro; A New Take, the debut album of award-winning cabaret artist Sue Matsuki; and CD's with Suzanna Ross, Leslee Warren, Lina Koutrakos, Linda Kahn, Meri Ziev, and Lisa Kantor. Gregory's vocal arrangements have been featured on a series of albums in the US and Japan, by the vocal group String of Pearls. Gregory also wrote the music to the title song of the Boston Red Sox documentary, Joy of Sox. He currently offers an array of performance workshops.

Skip Ward is a Grammy Award Winning Bassist, Guitarist, Ukulele-ist (is that a word), Lap Steel, Tuba and Penny Whistle. Ward is a classically-trained jazz musician with a penchant for rock n' roll, and fusion, blues and bluegrass. Artists he has played/recorded with include: Tony Trischka, with Steve Martin, Phoebe Snow, Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, Cyndi Lauper, Cassandra Wilson, David Sancious (Sting, Eric Clapton), Melissa Manchester, Glenn Miller Orchestra and more! You may have also seen him on David Letterman, SNL or the Ellen Degeneres Show. You'll hear Skip on many soundtracks, and he has been on national tours with a number of major theatrical productions. In New York City: Shakespeare in the Park (As You Like It), Hands On A Hardbody, Million Dollar Quartet, High School Musical, Jesus Christ Superstar, Song & Dance, A Chorus Line and West Side Story.

David Silliman is a drummer and percussionist. David's middle name should be 'versatility'. Whether accompanying song stylists such as Mariah Carey, Cassandra Wilson, and Blossom Dearie or playing with Colombian Harpist Edmar Castaneda, David's exciting rhythmic energies add color and mood to any musical performance. He's also comfortable playing in the pit of a Broadway show or with the New Jersey Symphony. David has over 20 years of experience. His performances have taken him to concerts and festivals in Italy, Vienna, Berlin, the North Sea, Monterey, Uruguay and Lithuania. David was born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area, where he was exposed to a wide variety of music. David's first studies were in the Classical field, studying snare drum, xylophone and timpani. Later studies exposed him to Jazz, Latin Jazz, Brazilian and Funk music. 'I love living in NY because it gives me the opportunity to play and perform with so many diverse artists, across all styles of music!'

Mark Fineberg, saxophonist and flutist, has a twenty-five year Broadway career highlighted by Smokey Joe's Cafe, Riverdance, and Jersey Boys. He's performed with Billy Joel, Donna Summer's horn section, Peter Frampton, Roger Daltry with the British Rock Symphony, Gladys Knight, Lou Rawls, and from Motown, The Four Tops, The Temptations, and The Spinners -- just to name a few! Thanks to pianist/producer Daniel Frieberg, who Fineberg met thru studio owner and big brother he never had, Larry Gates, he went on to record over forty albums in the Spanish Pop market with artists including Jose Jose, Valeria Lynch, Mijares, and Argentina's Alex Lerner. He also recorded with Jamaica's premier jazz guitarist, Ernest Ranglin, R & B artist Pru, and from the Hip Hop world, Ghost Face Killa. Combined with the Jewish market, Fineberg has played on 90-100 CD's and albums. He currently performs with Mike DeGuidice, Billy Joel guitarist and leader/lead singer of the well know Billy Joel tribute band Big Shot and with the Motown tribute group Shadows of the 60s.

David Friedman is a film and theatre composer, songwriter, author, lyricist and conductor based in New York City. He received a 1997 Backstage Bistro Award for Composer of the Year and a 1997 Johnny Mercer Award for Songwriter of the Year, and a Special Lifetime Achievement Award at the 26th Annual MAC Awards. His oratorio, King Island Christmas, won a Frederick Loewe Award and Dramatists Guild Award. David's musical Desperate Measures won the 2018 Drama Desk Award for Best Music and Best Lyrics (Peter Kellogg) as well as the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Off Broadway Musical and the Off Broadway Alliance Award for Best Musical. Love Makes the Changes, originally performed November 22, 2025, is the third show David has directed for vocalist Maria Corsaro. The first, Why not?, was performed in March 2023, and I Could Get Used to This! in November 2023.

Need more Cabaret Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming