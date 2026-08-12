MARGOH! CHANNING IS OVER-SHARING to Return to Pangea

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After a sold out engagement in April MargOH!, "The Boozy Chanteuse", will return to Pangea with an encore of her show Over-sharing on Saturday, September 26, 2026. In MargOH! Channing is Over-Sharing; no subject is off-limits. From childhood dreams of Broadway stardom (despite what she affectionately calls her 'lifelong pitch problems') to family stories, dating disasters, cocktails that should have remained just one cocktail, and the unexpected wisdom that comes with getting older, MargOH! invites audiences into an evening that is equal parts stand-up comedy, confessional, and musical celebration.

Backed by acclaimed musical director Tracy Stark and drummer Don Kelly, the show features an eclectic mix of pop hits, Broadway favorites, unexpected original classics, and original comic storytelling woven into an evening that is as heartfelt as it is hilarious.

Whether she's skewering herself, celebrating life's beautiful messes, or finding comedy in the moments most people would rather forget, MargOH! reminds audiences that laughter may not solve every problem-but it certainly makes for a better story.

With her trademark warmth, impeccable timing, and larger-than-life personality, MargOH! Channing is Over-Sharing promises a night of unforgettable laughs, terrific music, and just enough oversharing to make everyone in the audience feel surprisingly normal.



Photo Credit: Rex Lott

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