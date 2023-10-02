Maria Corsaro to Present I COULD GET USED TO THIS! at Chelsea Table + Stage in November

Maria Corsaro continues to share the music she loves in her new show I Could Get Used to This!, directed by David Friedman, with musical director Gregory Toroian on piano, Skip Ward on bass, and David Silliman on drums.

Corsaro performs songs by legendary jazz composers Jimmy Rowles, Thelonius Monk, Antonio Carlos Jobim, Herbie Hancock, Bill Evans, Chick Corea, and others, arranged and reimagined by Toroian. Friedman has crafted this show with humor and heart. Corsaro and the trio deliver all of this in such a way that one can only say, I Could Get Used to This!

I Could Get Used to This! is Corsaro's second show to premiere at Chelsea Table + Stage. In March, Corsaro performed songs inspired by her philosophy of life in Why Not?, directed by Friedman with musical direction by Toroian. Bart Greenberg of Cabaret Scenes noted: “Fun was a major component of the entire evening…If you're invited to spend another evening with this singer, the only appropriate response would be ‘why not?'''

Reviewing Corsaro in the show Love Is… at Pangea in February 2022, Greenberg said: “Throughout, her work was marked by a fiercely intelligent approach to lyrics coupled with an impressive clarity…She is a performer who has to perform first-rate material because anything less would be exposed with her honesty.”

In addition to Chelsea Table + Stage, Don't Tell Mama, Laurie Beechman Theatre, and Pangea in NYC, Corsaro has performed at Jazz On Main in Mount Kisco, NY, and The Magnolia Room in Norwalk, CT.

Maria Corsaro - Vocals

Gregory Toroian - Musical Director/Arranger/Piano

Skip Ward - Bass

David Silliman - Drums

Director - David Friedman

Chelsea Table + Stage

Hilton Fashion District Hotel

152 W 26th St, NYC, 10001

Click Here

Tickets: $25-$45 + $25/two item minimum