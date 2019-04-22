Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf Continues MORE ABOUT THE MELODY Series with Adam Kantor, Rebecca Luker, & More

In the third concert of her More About The Melody series, cellist Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf invites Tony Award-winning music director, Ted Sperling (The Light In The Piazza, The King and I, South Pacific) to host an evening celebrating the music of the three generations of the iconic Rodgers family: Richard Rodgers, Mary Rodgers, and Adam Guettel. Broadway stars Harry Hadden-Paton (My Fair Lady), Adam Kantor (The Band's Visit, Fiddler on the Roof), Rebecca Luker (Mary Poppins, The Sound Of Music) and Elizabeth Stanley (On The Town, Company) will perform songs from shows including The Sound of Music, Oklahoma, Once Upon A Mattress, The Light In The Piazza and Floyd Collins.

The one-night-only event is presented by Broadway at Birdland and will take place on Monday, May 13 at 7pm.

Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf, a cellist originally from Scotland, is established as a solo, chamber, Broadway and recording artist. She has held chairs in sixteen Broadway productions, including The Bridges of Madison County, Sunday In The Park With George, A Little Night Music, and currently My Fair Lady. Off-Broadway credits include Floyd Collins, Passion and the premier productions of The Last Five Years (Chicago 2001, NYC 2002), Her love of the Broadway genre has led to creating cello arrangements celebrating the music of Jason Robert Brown, Sara Bareilles, Adam Guettel, Jerry Bock, Stephen Schwartz, and she has been a featured performer in concert with Christine Ebersole, Jeremy Jordan, Maria Friedman and Ariana DeBose. Following her sold-out debut at Birdland Jazz Club, she continues to present multiple concerts in her series, More About The Melody.



Ted Sperling received the Tony and Drama Desk Awards for his work on The Light in the Piazza. Other Broadway credits include My Fair Lady, The King and I, South Pacific, Fiddler on the Roof, Guys and Dolls, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, The Full Monty, Titanic (actor), Kiss of the Spider Woman, How to Succeed in Business Without Even Trying, My Favorite Year, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Sunday in the Park with George. Off- Broadway: Red Eye of Love, The Other Josh Cohen, Striking 12, See What I Wanna See (director); Saturn Returns, Floyd Collins, A Man of No Importance, A New Brain, Romance in Hard Times (music director). As Artistic Director of MasterVoices: The Firebrand of Florence, The Grapes of Wrath, The Mikado, 27, The Road of Promise, Song of Norway, Knickerbocker Holiday, Dido and Aeneas, Babes in Toyland, Of Thee I Sing, Orfeo ed Euridice, and the upcoming Lady in the Dark. Concerts include: ShowBoat (NY Philharmonic), The Pirates of Penzance(Delacorte), American Songbook at Lincoln Center, and Lyrics and Lyricists at the 92nd Street Y. Steve Allen on "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

Harry Hadden-Paton Broadway/Lincoln Center Theater: My Fair Lady (Theatre World Award; Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League nominations). West End includes The Importance of Being Earnest (Ian Charleson Award nom.), Flare Path and The Pride. Off- West End includes She Stoops to Conquer(National Theatre), Posh (Royal Court), The Changeling (Young Vic) and The Prince of Homburg (Donmar Warehouse). Film: The Little Stranger, About Time, The Hollow Crown, The Deep Blue Sea, In the Loop, La Vie en Rose. TV includes Bertie Pelham on "Downton Abbey," Martin Charteris on "The Crown," Gaston de Foix on "Versailles" and Hans von Enke on "Wallander."

Adam Kantor has starred in the Tony-winning Broadway productions of The Band's Visit, Rent and Next To Normal, as well as Fiddler On The Roof. He was recently awarded a Grammy for his work on the original cast album of The Band's Visit. On TV he was in "Billions" on Showtime in the role of Pununzio, and "The Good Wife" on CBS in the role of Ezra. Adam co-founded StoryCourse, an interactive immersive musical dining experience, and he also co-founded the international arts education nonprofit organization Broadway in South Africa and produced their events in NYC.

Rebecca Luker Broadway: Fun Home, Cinderella, Mary Poppins, Nine, The Music Man, The Sound of Music, Showboat, The Secret Garden, The Phantom of the Opera. Off Broadway: Indian Blood, The Vagina Monologues, Can?t Let Go, X (Life of Malcolm X) and Brigadoon. Concerts: The American Songbook Series, The Boys from Syracuse and Where?s Charlie? (Encores!), No, No Nanette, Trouble in Tahiti, Gay Divorce (Carnegie Hall). Television: NCIS: New Orleans, Elementary, Boardwalk Empire, Cupid and Cate, Law & Order: SVU, The Good Wife, Film: The Rewrite and Not Fade Away. Recordings: I Got Love, Greenwich Time, Leaving Home, Anything Goes: Rebecca Luker Sings Cole Porter.

Elizabeth Stanley recently starred in the world premiere of the new musical Jagged Little Pill by Alanis Morissette, Diablo Cody, and Glen Ballard, directed by Diane Paulus at A.R.T. Last season she appeared Off-Broadway in Signature Theatre's production of Fucking A (dir. Jo Bonney) and Of Thee I Sing (Master Voices, Carnegie Hall). She starred as Francesca in the First National Tour of Jason Robert Brown's The Bridges of Madison County (directed by Bartlett Sher) and prior to that as the man-crazed anthropologist, Claire De Loone in the Broadway revival of On the Town (Drama Desk Nomination). Other roles originated on Broadway: Dyanne in Million Dollar Quartet, Allison in Cry- Baby, and April in the Tony Award-winning revival of Company. First National Tour: Kira in Xanadu. Off-Broadway: Gussie in the New York City Center Encores! Production of Merrily We Roll Along (PS Classics cast album), and The Nurse in Hello, Again (Transport Theatre Group, Drama League Award - Best Ensemble). Television: "N0S482" (upcoming), "FBI" (upcoming), "The Get Down", "The Affair," "Black Box," "Made in Jersey," "Fringe," "The Chappelle Show," and "PBS Great Performances - Company." Regionally she has performed with Sundance Theatre Festival, Sacramento Music Circus, Pittsburgh CLO, Barrington Stage Co., Philadelphia Theatre Co., Rep. of St. Louis, O'Neill, La Jolla Playhouse, Pioneer Theatre Co., Cincinnati Playhouse.

More About The Melody: Rodgers & Co.

Monday, May 3 at 7pm

Birdland, 315 West 44 Street, NYC

$40 cover, $10 food/drink minimum

www.birdlandjazz.com

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

