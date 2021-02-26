Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MASKS & MUSICALS Raises Hundreds For Texas Storm Victims

The production at Manhattan's Bar Nine featured a series of socially distanced New Yorkers singing Broadway show tunes.

Feb. 26, 2021  

"Masks & Musicals: New York Sings For Texas" raised $350 for winter storm victims struggling with the food and energy crisis on Thursday night.

The production at Manhattan's Bar Nine featured a series of socially distanced New Yorkers singing Broadway show tunes - including Oscar Nominee Sal Salomon, Emmy winner Jacklyn Thrapp & Off-Broadway's Bobby Allan and Therin Morrisey (Good Morning New York: A New Musical).

As of February 26, 2021, the money raised has been donated to these organizations:

"The theatre community really showed up last night - even with bars at 25% capacity due to coronavirus restrictions," Masks & Musicals co-host Jacklyn Thrapp says. "Before tonight, Masks & Musicals ran for five months at Bar Nine (August 2020 - December 2020) and was never linked to any coronavirus case. We're so grateful that we can safely keep the spirit of Broadway alive as we help out those in need."

Donations from Masks & Musicals attendees include:

  • Bar Nine (% of food and drink sales)
  • Anonymous former Texan
  • Pat Gresley
  • Stephanie Londono
  • Dani Yucht
  • Jane Lednovich
  • Raecine Coles
  • Shannon Sali
  • Therin Morrisey
  • Jacklyn Thrapp
  • Tina Janulis
  • Jess Garcia

Singers stood 8+ feet away from the audience, the hosts wiped down the microphones between each singer & a majority of people inside wore masks.

Masks & Musicals is a Thrapp Theatrics production hosted by Jacklyn Thrapp and Bobby Allan. Music direction by Miles Mandwelle. Masks & Musicals launched in August 2020 as an effort to keep the spirit of Broadway alive during the coronavirus pandemic. The show is expected to return weekly in the spring.

 


