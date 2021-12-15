MAN UP to Return to Caveat in January 2022

Tickets are now on sale for Man Up's return to the live stage on Wednesday, January 5th at 7pm at Caveat (21 A Clinton Street, Manhattan). Tickets can be purchased for the show for in person viewing and for the live stream. Tickets for in person are $15 in advance and $20 at the door , and tickets for the live stream are $10. You can purchase tickets on the Caveat website www.caveat,nyc

Man Up focuses on feminist issues through the satirical commentary of a cis male pundit who believes he knows women best. The show is hosted by Chip Johnson, the male drag persona of comedian and actor Maggie Metnick.

Chip will break down the biggest issues faced by ladies today, along with an expert guest who will explain why Chip is right. A new take on "Late Night News" comedy shows, Man Up delivers biting commentary on current events while satirizing the men who believe they hold all the answers about feminist issues.

Every "episode" tackles a different news topic affecting women that Chip will give his blow hardy (and unasked for) opinions on.

"Ladies, your smiles are thanks enough!: - Chip Johnson

The first "episode" sold out The PIT 's Underground stage in February of 2020. Since then, the show's producers have been making virtual content for the show on instagram (@manupladies) and youtube. This will be the show's return to live performances