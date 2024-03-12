M. Can Yasar to Present TURKISH RHAPSODY at Don't Tell Mama

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following the success of M. Can Yasar’s one person shows: “A Hundred Dollar Bill” (United Solo Theater Festival WINNER of Best Autobiographical Show), “Master Of Time” (New York Theater Festival Best Male Vocalist Nominee), and world-premiere of his new folk musical “Only Place I Belong” (The Tank), comes Yasar’s cabaret debut with a new look at his life as a muslim, queer, and immigrant man through music and storytelling for two performances only March 27 & 30 at Don’t Tell Mama.

“I’ve had the privilege to tell my story in one person theatrical shows around New York for four years now. I’ve seen how my stories have impacted other immigrant artists like me who are searching for home and belonging in a country where they can freely be themselves and build a new life. I’m excited for this new form of storytelling in my life to touch more hearts. ”

“Turkish Rhapsody” is the journey of a young Turkish-immigrant man in search of love, identity, and belonging in America. Can (pronounced “John”) with a rebellious attempt offers his truest self to the world in this cabaret show for the first time with songs from Madonna to Bob Merrill and Jule Styne to Queen and Radiohead to Cher including his original songs blended with unmistakably-Turkish and New York stories.

“Turkish Rhapsody” is written by M. Can Yasar, directed by Lennie Watts, a 19 time MAC (Manhattan Association of Cabarets), 5 time Backstage Bistro, and 3 time Nightlife Award winner and music directed by Tracy Stark, a 15-Time MAC Award winner, in the categories of Music Director, a Bistro Award winner for Music Direction, a Broadway World winner for Music Direction.

The band is led by Tracy Stark as the conductor and pianist, with Don Kelly on the drums, Matt Scharfglass on the bass.

M. Can Yasar

is a New York based Turkish actor, writer, and singer/songwriter. His shows written and performed by him include, "A Hundred Dollar Bill,” at the United Solo Festival at Theater Row, received the “Best Autobiographical Show” award; "Smoke Point" performed at Interrobang!? at The Brick; an extended draft of "A Hundred Dollar Bill," part of the New Works Series at TADA Theatre; "Master of Time" the musical including Yasar’s original songs, at the New York Theatre Festival at Theater Latea. Yasar most recently created “Only Place I Belong,” which opened at The Tank. later had the following performances of "Only Place I Belong in Concert" at the Brick Theater. He is currently working on a new musical, “Almost There,” and a solo piece, “Between Nightmares and Dreams.” He graduated from Marymount Manhattan College with a BA in Theater Arts, then he received his MFA from University of South Carolina where he also taught beginning to acting for two years.

Reservations for both nights are available at :

https://shows.donttellmamanyc.com/8114-can-yasar-a-turkish-rhapsody-3-27-24

https://shows.donttellmamanyc.com/8115-can-yasar-a-turkish-rhapsody-3-30-24

Performances take place at Don’t Tell Mama, 343 W 46th St, New York, NY.