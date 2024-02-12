Love And Magic Onstage At Feinstein's Round Out The Month Of Romance

Feinstein's rounds out February with dark vibes, romantic classics, magic and dueling pianos. Check out what's coming to the stage over the next two weeks.

Not your traditional Valentine's Day entertainment! Spend the evening with EMO KIDS as they present their Anti-Valentine's Day Party. February 14, embrace your inner emo with a night of dark vibes, heartbreak and emo hits.

EMO KIDS takes the stage with the top EMO Hits from the 2000's. Leave the flowers and the chocolates at home and listen to music that is "Live and Energetic, just how these songs were meant to be!" Come in early to enjoy a DJ from 6 -7:30 pm. EMO KIDS will take the stage at 7:30 pm.

Tickets to this and all Feinstein's shows can be purchased at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2291765®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.feinsteinshc.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

On Friday, February 16, and Saturday, February 17, Anthony Nunziata sings Romantic Classics. Nunziata has planned an unforgettable evening of soaring arias, crossover hits and Broadway classics. If you haven't had enough romance, this is a perfect carryover for Valentine's Day.

Dubbed “America's new romantic singing sensation,” Carnegie Hall headliner, Brooklyn-born and Nashville-based singer, songwriter and entertainer Anthony Nunziata is back by popular demand making an exclusive stop in Carmel for two nights only as he tours.

This intimate concert includes his signature take on classic love songs from Broadway, jazz, classic pop, Italian arias and his timeless originals. The beloved Italian-American tenor has planned a setlist that includes some of the most romantic music, including “Somewhere,” “Some Enchanted Evening,” “Can't Help Falling in Love,” and tunes from his critically-acclaimed, award-winning The Love Album.

His original pop song “The Gift Is You” – which he wrote honoring his mother's battle with breast cancer (she is now cancer-free) – is currently being used as an anthem for The Susan G. Komen Foundation. Anthony's website: www.AnthonyNunziata.com.

On Sunday, February 18, grab your friends and head to DRAG ME TO BRUNCH at 11 am. This QUEEN-tastic brunch is hosted by Pat Yo' Weave.

Wednesday, February 21 at 7:30 pm is One Voice: The Music of Manilow. Are you a “Fanilow?” The soaring choruses. The romantic despair. The key changes! Barry Manilow has touched people around the world, so come celebrate the one who wrote the songs with such romantic, lush, and melodic melodies that shaped the songbook of generations of music lovers! Who can deny the impact of songs like “This One's for You,” “Mandy,” “Weekend in New England,” “It's a Miracle,” and so many others. Join Don Farrell and the Terry Woods Orchestra as they guide you on an evening of stories and music that will have you up and dancing in the aisles.

The magic continues after Valentine's Day. On February 22 at 7:30 pm, Feinstein's presents DECEPTION: An Evening of Magic & Lies. This is a magic and mind reading show hosted by magician David Ranalli.

On Friday, February 23 at 7:30 pm is Dueling Pianos presented by Brittany Brumfield & Baby Grand Entertainment. You pick the song, artist, genre and era - we play it! A lively, interactive show for the whole family!

Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN, 46032. Contact Hotel Carmichael at 317-688-1947. Consider having your corporate gatherings at Feinstein's. Feinstein's events are great activities for this. For groups of 10 tickets or more, email sales@hotelcarmichael.

ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S AT HOTEL CARMICHAEL

Feinstein's is situated in the heart of Carmel City Center and adjacent to The Center for The Performing Arts. Partnering with the legendary Michael Feinstein, the live entertainment venue offers an unforgettable nightlife experience, combining performances by some of the best with exquisite dining in an elegant setting. Featuring up to five events weekly, accommodating 135 people in the main dining room and bar, including an exclusive private dining room for up to 16, this small intimate venue offers you the perfect "front row" seat no matter where you are.