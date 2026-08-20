Lionel R. Shockness to Bring AWAKENING(S)…MIXOLOGIST TO PSYCHOLOGIST to Don't Tell Mama

NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Lionel R. Shockness will return to Don't Tell Mama with Awakening(s)…Mixologist to Psychologist, Thursday, September 24 at 7PM, Sunday, September 27 at 4PM, and Wednesday, October 7 at 7PM. This new show explores what happens when a 33-year-old bartender returns to college to study law—and instead discovers his life's calling as a Psychotherapist.

Lionel notes, “Thirty-plus years of counseling couples taught me that love isn't something we find—it's something we practice. Join me for an evening of music, laughter, and reflections from a life spent helping people love each other a little better. Relationships transform the people who are willing to learn from them.”

Performances will take place on Thursday, September 24 at 7pm, Sunday, September 27 at 4pm, and Wednesday, October 7 at 7pm, and feature Lionel R. Shockness (Vocalist), Gregory Toroian (Musical Director/Arranger), Tom Hubbard (Bass), David Silliman (Drums), and Lina Koutrakos (Director).

Don't Miss a Cabaret News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming