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Lionel R. Shockness to Bring AWAKENING(S)…MIXOLOGIST TO PSYCHOLOGIST to Don't Tell Mama

Gregory Toroian, Tom Hubbard, and David Silliman join the singer under the direction of Lina Koutrakos.

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Lionel R. Shockness to Bring AWAKENING(S)…MIXOLOGIST TO PSYCHOLOGIST to Don't Tell Mama

Lionel R. Shockness will return to Don't Tell Mama with Awakening(s)…Mixologist to Psychologist, Thursday, September 24 at 7PM, Sunday, September 27 at 4PM, and Wednesday, October 7 at 7PM. This new show explores what happens when a 33-year-old bartender returns to college to study law—and instead discovers his life's calling as a Psychotherapist. 

Lionel notes, “Thirty-plus years of counseling couples taught me that love isn't something we find—it's something we practice. Join me for an evening of music, laughter, and reflections from a life spent helping people love each other a little better. Relationships transform the people who are willing to learn from them.”

Performances will take place on Thursday, September 24 at 7pm, Sunday, September 27 at 4pm, and Wednesday, October 7 at 7pm, and feature Lionel R. Shockness (Vocalist), Gregory Toroian (Musical Director/Arranger), Tom Hubbard (Bass), David Silliman (Drums), and Lina Koutrakos (Director).

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