Liora Michelle to Reprise SONGBIRDS OF THE SILVER SCREEN
MAC Award nominee show directed by Lennie Watts features musical director Bill Zeffiro and full ensemble.
Liora Michelle will return to Don't Tell Mama on Sunday, October 18 at 4:00 pm, for a special encore performance of her latest show, Songbirds of the Silver Screen, celebrating a century of the unforgettable music, legendary stars, and timeless glamour of Hollywood musicals. With Musical Director Bill Zeffiro on piano, Chip Fabrizi on percussion, Mitch Endick on winds, Ted Stafford on guitar/mandolin, and John Miller on bass, Liora pairs fascinating anecdotes with beloved songs and rare gems from Helen Morgan to Lady Gaga. Songbirds of the Silver Screen is directed by Lennie Watts.
A thread running through Songbirds is the classical training behind so many of Hollywood's great singing actresses, even those who audiences may never have thought of as classical singers. The exception comes at the end, when Liora turns to the very different voices of the three A Star Is Born heroines. Along the way are the stories behind the songs and stars, including one songbird who found herself having to go commando while singing for President Eisenhower.
Liora Michelle, lyric soprano and cabaret artist, has built a performance career spanning opera, concert work, theater, film, and cabaret. Her debut solo show, The Greedy Soprano, earned Best Debut nominations from both the MAC Awards and BroadwayWorld. Her latest show, Songbirds of the Silver Screen, received a 2026 MAC Award nomination for Best Tribute Show and was named to Times Square Chronicles' Top Ten Cabaret Shows of 2025. Liora has been honored to perform "God Bless America" for New York City's official Tin Pan Alley street-naming ceremony, and at United Nations events, including the International Day of Peace in Times Square. Beyond the concert stage, she has appeared in Sophia Romma's award-winning play The Past Is Still Ahead and in her feature film Transfiction, and her voice is featured in the documentary At the End of the Rainbow, and on the demo recording of the upcoming musical The Queen of Argentina.
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