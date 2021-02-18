Lindsey Brett Carothers To Livestream I'M STILL SINGING Concert

Starring Buffalo and MusicalFare Theater will team up again to present "I'm Still Singing", a hilarious and uplifting cabaret from visiting Broadway actress Lindsey Brett Carothers (Bring it On, Wicked, Mozart in the Jungle). Carothers' show will feature some of Broadway's best music, and deliver a positive message about the importance of art in these challenging times. Buffalo star Raphael Santos will open for Carothers, and the evening will also feature the MusicalFare debut of young artist Rosan Sharma. Dr. Alison d'Amato of the University at Buffalo serves music director. The concert will stream live to ticketholders worldwide on March 13 at 7:30pm, and be available on demand for a limited time thereafter.

Starring Buffalo artistic director Drew Fornarola said "we are thrilled to be able to bring Lindsey to Buffalo, and to build on the success of our November concert featuring Zachary Noah Piser and Adam Rothenberg. This year has called for creative solutions to keep theater alive in our community, and we are grateful to be able to continue to foster collaboration between Buffalo and Broadway artists. We also always welcome the opportunity to work with our friends at MusicalFare, a company that has been presenting top-notch musical theater in Buffalo for over 30 years."

Tickets for the show are available to audiences worldwide at https://musicalfare.com/live-streams or www.starringbuffalo.org . A link to the livestream will be emailed to ticketholders at 6pm the day of the performance, and the recording will be available for two weeks for on demand viewing.

Bios:

Lindsey Brett Carothers made her Broadway debut in Bring It On: The Musical and has since appeared in WICKED (Glinda) and in the original Broadway company of Gettin' the Band Back Together. Other theater credits include the premieres of The Flamingo Kid (Hartford Stage), Mad Libs Live! (New World Stages), Zombies On Broadway (Signature Center) and Claudio Quest (NYMF). Lindsey can also be seen onscreen in Mozart in the Jungle and The Reading. Lindsey grew up in Pittsburgh, PA and attended PACE University's prestigious Musical Theatre program where she earned a BFA in Musical Theatre. She also completed the two-year Meisner acting program at the William Esper Studio with William Esper himself! Lindsey and collaborator Jarrett Reiche are co-founders of the arts outreach program Broadway to the Burgh. www.lindseybrettcarothers.com

Raphael Santos is jazzed to be working again with the fabulous individuals of Starring Buffalo! Most recent credits include The Toxic Avenger with Second Generation Theatre, as well as past performances with Musicalfare, Theatre of Youth, Shakespeare in Delaware Park and ART of WNY, among others. Special thanks to Drew for continuing his vision, and for the arts community for continuing to inspire during this insane time in our lives.

Dr. Alison d'Amato is passionately engaged as performer and teacher in the full spectrum of collaborative musical genres. A valued colleague and innovative mentor, she is Artistic Co-Director of Florestan Recital Project, Assistant Professor of Vocal Coaching at Eastman School of Music, and Full-time Lecturer in Voice at University at Buffalo (UB). In 2017, she joined the faculty of ArtsBridge's summer audition intensive for high-school singers. In all these activities, Alison is dedicated to energizing the relationships and communication inherent in music and performance. Alison is particularly active in storytelling and text-based genres. Since joining the Department of Theatre and Dance at UB, she has been Music Director for several productions. She is thrilled to back with Starring Buffalo again, after joining the organization as Music Director in the 2019 production of Little Shop of Horrors.