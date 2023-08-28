Linda Purl Will Play The Green Room 42 With THIS COULD BE THE START

The Green Room 42 will present Linda Purl, the jazz singer that the London Times calls “mesmerizing… a seasoned jazz vocalist,” in THIS COULD BE THE START for one night only! On Monday, September 11 at 7 pm, the star of television, Broadway, and much-praised international tours will be joined by her Musical Director Tedd Firth on piano, David Finck on bass and Ray Marchica on drums.

This Could Be the Start is an evening exploring the thrill and fun of taking a leap toward new horizons. Things go right, things go wrong, love awakens… it will be a night sure to awaken the wonderment of new possibilities!

This engagement coincides with the release of Purl’s fourth album, This Could Be the Start, where she is once again paired with Musical Director Tedd Firth. The album’s songs are an exploration of how it feels to stand on the edge and take that leap toward new horizons. Things go right, things go wrong, love awakens, deepens, is lost and yet, is inevitable. The show features classic standards such as “Blue Moon”, “Let’s Get Lost” and “Taking a Chance on Love.” With the talents of master musicians David Finck, Ray Marchica and Nelson Rangell, This Could Be the Start is sure to awaken our sense of wondering at what new possibilities wait for us ahead, if we can just make our way through the uncertainties.

Linda Purl This Could Be the Start will play The Green Room 42 on Monday, September 11 at 7:00pm. Tickets start at $29+ (no minimum required) and are available HERE or by calling 646-707-2990.

The Green Room 42 is located at 570 10th Avenue, inside the YOTEL on the 4th Floor

MORE ABOUT Linda Purl

Linda Purl is known to millions for her running roles on multiple, iconic television series. Besides being Richie Cunningham’s girlfriend, Fonzie’s fiancée on “Happy Days,“ “Matlock“’s daughter Charlene Matlock, Pam’s Mom/Steve Carell’s girlfriend on “The Office,” she has starred in over 45 made-for-TV movies. She is currently recurring on “The Bold and the Beautiful.” Theatre credits (partial listing) Broadway: The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, Getting and Spending. Off-Broadway, The Baby Dance. Regional at such theatres as: Long Wharf, Actors Theatre of Louisville, The Old Globe, Mark Taper Forum, South Coast Repertory, Santa Fe Opera, Cleveland Playhouse, Laguna Playhouse, The Lensic Santa Fe, Berkeley Rep, Williamstown Theatre Festival (six seasons); Theatre Princesse Grace, Monaco; Imperial Theatre, Tokyo, Japan, Grand Opera House Belfast. Partial film: Bender, Mighty Joe Young, Leo and Loree; Sundays. Purl currently tours with The Year of Magical Thinking and in concert. Solo albums include Alone Together, Out of the World, Midnight Caravan, Up Jumped Spring and Taking a Chance. Upcoming: This Could Be the Start. Past concert venues include Birdland, 54 Below, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Catalina Jazz Club, Naples Philharmonic, Princess Grace Theatre (Monaco), Crazy Coqs (London), Colorado Springs Philharmonic, Club Raye (Paris) and Satin Doll (Tokyo).

Visit the Linda Purl website HERE and the Tedd Firth website HERE.

Linda Purl's photo is by Matt Baker.