Lexi Lawson, Brennyn Lark, and Michael Lee Brown Join BEETHOVEN: LIVE IN CONCERT at The Green Room 42

The concert is on May 15th at 9:30pm.

Apr. 19, 2023  

The Green Room 42 presents the New York debut of the music of "Beethoven: Live in Concert" on May 15th at 9:30pm.

Long before drum kits and electric guitars came crashing through the airwaves, a young, rebellious, messy-haired student was ready to take on the status quo of music - Ludwig van Beethoven. In this original 29-song production, the pulse of rock n' roll becomes the sound of the composer's revolution, as we take an electrifying journey through the chaotic rise and fall of the world's first rock star. Embroiled in political uprising, scandalous romance, and abuse at the hands of his own family, this is the story of a man who defied fate and changed music forever.

The cast is lead by Lexi Lawson (Hamilton), Brennyn Lark (Six), and Jad Jacob, alongside Michael Lee Brown (Dear Evan Hansen), Gabriella Pizzolo (Matilda, Fun Home), Oscar Williams (Fun Home), Cara Rose DiPietro (Rutka) and RJ Christian (Ratatouille). The show features book, music, and lyrics by Jad Jacob. The evening is directed by Em Hausmann, and produced by Ian McQueen. Follow along on Instagram and TikTok @bvnthemusical

In-person and livestream tickets start at just $21, and can can be purchased online Click Here.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its landmark five-year anniversary as Broadway's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world with a hip, funky vibe, and world-class food and beverage served table-side during shows. Over the past five years, the venue has been host to some of the biggest names in show business, like Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, Judy Kuhn, & over 5000 others. While sampling the best talent NYC has to offer, guests can enjoy inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42




Clint Holmes Wick Photos Photo
Clint Holmes Wick Photos
Clint Holmes, Grammy nominated singer/songwriter and one of the most exciting entertainers in the country was on the stage of the Wick Museum Club last night.
Jewelle Blackman Brings Tomorrow Is My Turn To 54 Below Photo
Jewelle Blackman Brings 'Tomorrow Is My Turn' To 54 Below
After a sold-out 54 Below solo debut, Jewelle Blackman, Persephone in the hit musical Hadestown on Broadway, returns to the stage with a new show! Join Jewelle Blackman in a celebration of torch songs from yesterday, today, and tomorrow, with special guests Eva Noblezada (Hadestown, Miss Saigon), Vanessa Sears (New York, New York) & DeMone Seraphin (Ragtime, Rent).
New Series AN EVENING WITH... Debuts At Laurie Beechman Theatre May 7 Photo
New Series AN EVENING WITH... Debuts At Laurie Beechman Theatre May 7
Beginning Sunday, May 7 at 7pm, Host Corinna Sowers Adler brings a new series produced by NiCori Studios & Productions to the Laurie Beechman Theatre entitled 'An Evening With…'
Virtual Event AI & THEATER IMPACTS: A DISCUSSION To Take Place This June Photo
Virtual Event AI & THEATER IMPACTS: A DISCUSSION To Take Place This June
The Billy Rose Theatre Division of the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts & Masie Productions to host a virtual event, AI & Theatre Impacts: A Discussion.

