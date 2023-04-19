Lexi Lawson, Brennyn Lark, and Michael Lee Brown Join BEETHOVEN: LIVE IN CONCERT at The Green Room 42

The Green Room 42 presents the New York debut of the music of "Beethoven: Live in Concert" on May 15th at 9:30pm.

Long before drum kits and electric guitars came crashing through the airwaves, a young, rebellious, messy-haired student was ready to take on the status quo of music - Ludwig van Beethoven. In this original 29-song production, the pulse of rock n' roll becomes the sound of the composer's revolution, as we take an electrifying journey through the chaotic rise and fall of the world's first rock star. Embroiled in political uprising, scandalous romance, and abuse at the hands of his own family, this is the story of a man who defied fate and changed music forever.

The cast is lead by Lexi Lawson (Hamilton), Brennyn Lark (Six), and Jad Jacob, alongside Michael Lee Brown (Dear Evan Hansen), Gabriella Pizzolo (Matilda, Fun Home), Oscar Williams (Fun Home), Cara Rose DiPietro (Rutka) and RJ Christian (Ratatouille). The show features book, music, and lyrics by Jad Jacob. The evening is directed by Em Hausmann, and produced by Ian McQueen. Follow along on Instagram and TikTok @bvnthemusical

In-person and livestream tickets start at just $21

