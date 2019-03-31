Leslie Orofino to Play BJ Ryan's Magnolia Room with SHINE this April
On Fridays, April 12 and 26th at BJ Ryan's Magnolia Room in Norwalk Ct. actress/singer Leslie Orofino is bringing her show SHINE ~ the music/lives of four fabulous women....Peggy Lee, Alberta Hunter, Dorothy Fields and Lady Gaga.
You'll hear a little Broadway, blues, jazz, contemporary and have lots of fun too !
Limited seating Rez today : www.bjryansmagnoliaroom.com
Cabaret icon, Julie Wilson said, "Leslie Orofino leaves you high on life and love and has a marvelous vocal instrument!"
Foxy, frisky fun with shades of Edith Piaf and Josephine Baker." Cabaret Scenes Magazine 2018
Ms. Orofino will be accompanied by Kenneth Gartman and Boots Maleson on bass. Louis Pietig is directing.