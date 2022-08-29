Len Cariou, Brad Oscar, John Rubinstein & More to Join BACKSTAGE BABBLE LIVE! at 54 Below in September

54 BELOW will present Len Cariou, Brad Oscar, John Rubinstein, and more in "Charles Kirsch's Backstage Babble Live!" on Tuesday, September 6 at 7 PM. 14-year-old Charles Kirsch, the host of the hit theater podcast "Backstage Babble," will produce and host an evening featuring 12 of his previous guests recreating songs that they've performed on Broadway and beyond. This will include numbers frrom such shows as Merrily We Roll Along, The Producers, Grand Hotel, and Promises, Promises.

Like the podcast, the show is a celebration of Broadway from the Golden Age to the present day, and it will feature top talent, including: Charles Busch (The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, Die, Mommie, Die!), Meg Bussert (Brigadoon, Camelot), Len Cariou (Sweeney Todd, A Little Night Music), Beth Fowler (Baby, Beauty and the Beast), David Jackson (Grand Hotel, My One and Only), Jill O'Hara (Promises, Promises, George M!), Brad Oscar (The Producers, Something Rotten), Christine Pedi (Forbidden Broadway, Newsical the Musical), Kurt Peterson (Follies, Sondheim: A Musical Tribute), Lee Roy Reams (42nd Street, Hello, Dolly!), John Rubinstein (Pippin, Children of a Lesser God), and David White (Five Guys Named Moe, The Full Monty). The entire show will be accompanied by "Broadway's Music Man" Michael Lavine.

"Charles Kirsch's Backstage Babble LIVE" plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Tuesday, September 6 at 7 PM. There is a $55-$100 cover charge and a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT CHARLES KIRSCH

Charles Kirsch is the 14-year-old host of the Broadway podcast Backstage Babble, which since August 2020 has presented over 120 in-depth interviews with leading figures in the theater industry such as Harvey Fierstein, James Lapine, Chita Rivera, and Joel Grey. Kirsch has also hosted three game night benefits for non-profit organization Dancers Over 40, and his YouTube reunions of Follies and Applause have garnered thousands of viewers. He is a contributor to Encore Magazine and 50 Key Stage Musicals, edited by Robert W. Schneider and Shannon Agnew.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information at 54below.com.