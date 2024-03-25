Lea DeLaria Will Bring BRUNCH IS GAY to 54 Below This May and June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 Below will welcome Emmy Award winner Lea DeLaria for a brand new brunch show on Sunday, May 12 & June 2 at 1pm. Tickets can be purchased at 54below.org/BrunchIsGay

Tickets will go on sale to Patrons on Mon, March 25 at 2pm, Supporter+ and Club 54 on Tues, March 26 at 12pm, Supporters Weds, March 27 at 12pm, Friends on Thur, March 28 at 12pm, and the general public on Fri, March 29 at 12pm. Learn more about accessing presales here.

This Mother’s Day, Lea DeLaria has put together a special show to celebrate Mom. She, along with special guest Tony Award® winner Gabriel Ebert Matilda the Musical, Pass Over, The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical), will perform duets of original tunes and songs from her repertoire, including Bowie, Sondheim, Kander and Ebb, and LaChiusa, as well as classic jazz standards. Come on, it's Mother’s Day so take your mom to see the biggest mother of them all.

The second iteration of this show celebrates Pride Month! Lea DeLaria, along with special guest Alexis Michelle (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”), brings you a fat, fast, and funny Sunday filled with her trademark comedy and musical chops in Brunch Is Gay. Let’s face it, brunch is a gay high holiday, so come and spend it with the highest, gayest human on the planet.

Lea DeLaria was the first openly gay comic on television in America and is an accomplished jazz performer who has performed in concert venues all over the world. She is best known as ‘Big Boo’ from "Orange is the New Black" (3 SAG Awards). Lea can currently be seen in the indie feature film Potato Dreams of America, and in the Indigo Girls jukebox feature film, Glitter & Doom. She will be starring in the upcoming Off-Broadway revival of Tennessee Williams' play, The Night of the Iguana, directed by Emily Mann. TV credits include "East New York," "The Blacklist," "Physical," "Reprisal," "Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness," "Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts," "Shameless," and "Broad City." Film credits include Cars 3, Support The Girls, and First Wives Club. Broadway credits, POTUS Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive (Bernadette), The Rocky Horror Show (Eddie/Dr. Scott) and On The Town (Hildy), Obie and Theatre World Awards. @realleadelaria www.leadelaria.com

Lea DeLaria: Brunch Is Gay plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Sunday, May 12 & June 2 at 1pm. Cover charges are $51 (includes $6 in fees). Premiums are $84 (includes $9 in fees). There is a $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/BrunchIsGay. Tickets on the day of performance after 10am are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.