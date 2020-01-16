Lea Anderson To Pay Tribute To Whitney Houston At Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Lea Anderson in Lea Anderson Sings Whitney Houston on February 13th at 9:30pm. A Seven-Year Anniversary Tribute Show. Whitney Houston was the voice of a generation. Her countless hit singles will live forever in the songbook of our world. On the seven-year anniversary of Whitney's tragic (and all too early) passing from this earth, New York based R&B singer Lea Anderson is gathering her band led by Lindsay Zaroogian, and featuring special guest singers to pay tribute to one of the greatest voices pop music has ever known.



It is without a doubt that Lea Anderson has what the music industry has been waiting for. Through her own rhythm and blues, Lea Anderson aims to create an intimate connection between herself and anyone who has come in contact with her fluid soprano sound. A timeless entity providing us with sounds enlaced with heartfelt melodies, Lea's powerful vocals can tell a story of past heartbreaks, current happiness, new found self-love, and hopes for equality.

It goes without saying that Whitney Houston is a monumental influence to Lea's music. She can stop a room with her renditions of Whitney's Songs. After years of singing her favorites like "I Will Always Love You," and pleading friends begging her to put this show together, Lea has decided to officially pay tribute to one of her favorite artists, on this special date of her passing. Lea Anderson released a Whitney Houston-esq ballad in lieu of her tribute show. This beautiful ballad is called "Hopelessly Loyal" and is available on all streaming platforms.

Lea Anderson in Lea Anderson Sings Whitney Houston plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on February 13th at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





