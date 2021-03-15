LOVE, LINDA: THE LIFE OF MRS. COLE PORTER Starring Stevie Holland to Have Virtual World Premiere in June

Cole Porter fans will be able to celebrate his June 9th Birthday in style this year with Love, Linda: The Life of Mrs. Cole Porter. A filmed presentation of the show will star the musical's co-creator and originator of the role Stevie Holland, with stage direction by Richard Maltby, Jr.

Lyle Saunders is heading the production team. Robert Learner is the Director of Photography.

Tickets for the World Premiere On-Demand event will go on sale in May, at Broadway On Demand.

MORE ABOUT LOVE, LINDA

The production features book by Holland with award-winning composer Gary William Friedman, music and lyrics by Cole Porter, and additional music by Friedman.

Love, Linda tells the story of Linda Lee Thomas, the Southern beauty who was the driving force behind legendary songwriter Cole Porter at the dawn of the roaring twenties. Though Porter was gay, their companionship and love lasted through 35 years of marriage and together they lived a spectacular, glamour-filled life. With innovative arrangements by Friedman, Porter's timeless songs weave through the compelling narrative, celebrating the deep love that Linda and Cole shared, while examining the darker sides of their glamorous lives.

The score for Love, Linda includes such beloved Porter songs as "Night and Day", "I Love Paris," "In the Still of the Night" and "Love for Sale."

Love, Linda was launched with two sold-out runs at the Triad Theater in 2009 and 2010. The production was expanded and developed and moved on to a critically acclaimed Off-Broadway premiere at the York Theatre. It is currently being presented in theaters across the country and globe. www.lovelindathemusical.com.

"The contemporary world has led us to expand our definition of a love story," says Richard Maltby Jr.

"There are so many different kinds of loves, and the love story of Linda and Cole Porter is one of the unusual ones -- unlikely, unconventional, perhaps even unexplainable, but a real love story in every sense of the word. And it is linked to the creation of some of the most glorious love songs ever written. Stevie Holland has given us a gift by bringing Linda Porter vividly to life in her one-woman musical play that will take you into the heart of a complex, gracious and passionate human being."