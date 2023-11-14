LJR Productions To Present ALL JAZZED UP! Cabaret, November 16

Enjoy an autumnal evening of jazz standards seamlessly entwined with musical theater songs.

By: Nov. 14, 2023

LJR Productions, an organization that supports artists from LGBTQ+, BIPOC, AAPI, LATINX, and all other marginalized and underdeveloped communities, has announced its first show that will take place in NYC on November 16th at 7:30pm at The Slipper Room (doors open at 7:00pm), live and streaming. 

Enjoy an autumnal evening of jazz standards seamlessly entwined with musical theater songs. Featuring an array of 11 musical numbers, you will hear some classics by Ella Fitzgerald, Chet Baker and others, along with some favorites from Mean Girls, West Side Story, Into the Woods, and more!

This show will take you through ballads that tug at your heartstrings, to upbeat songs that make you want to tap your feet. Come be a part of All Jazzed Up!

LJR & Rise High Productions:

(First You Dream LLC)

Produced By: Luke Weyand, Julian R. Decker, and Rachel Beauregard, Mark Neidig, Debbie Neidig.

Director: Julian R. Decker

Medleys Conceived by: Jeffrey Schmelkin

Music Arrangements by: Balint Varga

Music Director: Drew Nichols

Creative Consultant: Jeff Potter

Cast:

Headliners:

Alyssa Wray  is a singer, actor, artist, and extremely clumsy romcom enthusiast from small town Kentucky, currently residing in NYC.  She is best known for being a contestant on season 19 of American Idol, making it to the Top 9 and departing from the show on Disney Night. Regional: The Rocky Horror Show (Magenta) at Bucks County Playhouse , Rent (Maureen) at the Palace Theatre, Murder Ballad (Narrator) at Prima Theatre, Songs for a New World (Woman 1) at the Gateway Playhouse, etc. Other favorite performing credits include her New York City debut solo show at Feinstein's 54 below "Alyssa Wray: Songs that Speak to Me". Extremely grateful for my agents at DGRW, Dave & Sarah at Creative Talent Company, Link program '21, and my entire family and community back home as always. Spread the light. @itsalyssawray

Julian R. Decker Broadway: Sunset Boulevard (Myron/Choreographer), Les Miserables (Joly). Off Broadway: Mack and Mabel (encores) National Tour: Love Never Dies (Phantom u/s) Regional: Atlantis (Kaden) Ragtime (Younger Brother); Ogunquit Playhouse, Hunchback of Notre Dame (Quasimodo u/s; La Jolla and Papermill Playhouse), Hunchback of Notre Dame (Quasimodo; Tuacahn), Bye Bye Birdie (Hugo Peabody; The Muny), Singin' In The Rain, Les Miserables, Hello Dolly (The Muny). AudioBooks: Coffee and Cedar, d'ILLUSION: The Houdini Musical (Harry Houdini). Co-Writer of Van Beethoven: Composer Yourself. Owner of DeckerStudiosInc, Co-Owner of LJR Productions (A First you Dream LLC entity). Featured vocalist with the Indianapolis Symphony (Yuletide), Oklahoma Symphony (Classic Radio Hits). Proud graduate of CCM. Love to The Mine, D and J & J and J @jujdecker

Remaining Cast Members:

Jade Litaker

Luke Weyand

Joe Montoya

Allyn Jones 

Darren Lorenzo

Band:

Drew Nichols (Piano)

Anthony Genovesi (Drums)

Justin K. Brown (Saxophone)

Erik Alvar (Bass)

Ethan Hack-Chabot (Guitar)

In Person:

Dates:

November 16th @ 7:30pm 

Doors open at 7:00pm

Tickets are $35 with a $20 drink minimum.

Venue:

The Slipper Room

167 Orchard St, between Rivington & Stanton

New York, NY 10002-2214 

Click Here

For Tickets Visit:

Online:

LIVE STREAM:

Tickets are $20 + processing fee.

stageit.com/ljrproductions23/113372




