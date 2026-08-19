LIVE FROM NEW YORK… IT'S A CABARET! to Celebrate SNL at 54 Below
Hear your favorites, including 'Dick in a Box,' 'I'm Just Pete,' 'The Chanukah Song,' 'I Just Had Sex,' and 'Welcome to Hell.'
54 BELOW will present LxL Productions' newest 54 show, 'Live From New York... It's a Cabaret!' on September 8, 2026. Join in singing the best of Saturday Night Live as we approach the premiere of the 52nd season. Hear your favorites, including 'Dick in a Box,' 'I'm Just Pete,' 'The Chanukah Song,' 'I Just Had Sex,' and 'Welcome to Hell.' Don't be a Debby Downer and get your tickets now...and don't worry, there will be more cowbell!
From Lauren Riddle and Lauren Biedron's production company comes another show sure to leave you laughing out loud. With music direction from Aidan S. Wells and a killer cast that includes both 54 and New York City debuts, this is a can't-miss cabaret.
'Live From New York... It's a Cabaret!' plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 8 at 9:30 p.m. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available now. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.
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