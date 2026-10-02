Robbie Rozelle to Present DESPITE POPULAR DEMAND at 54 Below

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54 BELOW will present Robbie Rozelle in “Despite Popular Demand” on Monday, November 30 at 7:00 PM. Bicentennial baby and cabaret icon Robbie Rozelle makes his return to the basement to celebrate his milestone 50th birthday with his new show Despite Popular Demand.

The evening features songs and stories from his nearly 30+ years in show business, and his requisite razor-sharp wit, signature medleys, snazzy special guests and his merry band The Two Drink Minimum, led by Drama Desk nominee Yasuhiko Fukuoka.

A 54 Below mainstay, the celebrated raconteur jumps back into the saddle for another evening of carefully curated chaos. Frequently hailed as “well-written and reasonably tight” and “absolutely authentic, and absolutely enjoyable,” come see why one critic called him “a whirlwind flow of singular comedic afterbirth.” The birthday party of the century? Who's to say?

Robbie Rozelle in “Despite Popular Demand” plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 30 at 7:00 PM. Cover charges are $19.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $63.50 (includes $8.50 in fees.) Premiums are $80 (includes $10 in fees) - $102 (includes $12 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 11 Hrs 23 Min 15 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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