Robbie Rozelle to Present DESPITE POPULAR DEMAND at 54 Below
The performance will take place on Monday, November 30.
54 BELOW will present Robbie Rozelle in “Despite Popular Demand” on Monday, November 30 at 7:00 PM. Bicentennial baby and cabaret icon Robbie Rozelle makes his return to the basement to celebrate his milestone 50th birthday with his new show Despite Popular Demand.
The evening features songs and stories from his nearly 30+ years in show business, and his requisite razor-sharp wit, signature medleys, snazzy special guests and his merry band The Two Drink Minimum, led by Drama Desk nominee Yasuhiko Fukuoka.
A 54 Below mainstay, the celebrated raconteur jumps back into the saddle for another evening of carefully curated chaos. Frequently hailed as “well-written and reasonably tight” and “absolutely authentic, and absolutely enjoyable,” come see why one critic called him “a whirlwind flow of singular comedic afterbirth.” The birthday party of the century? Who's to say?
Robbie Rozelle in “Despite Popular Demand” plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 30 at 7:00 PM. Cover charges are $19.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $63.50 (includes $8.50 in fees.) Premiums are $80 (includes $10 in fees) - $102 (includes $12 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum.
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