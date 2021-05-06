LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Online Cabaret Will Be Performed by Tenacious Theatrics This Month

Tenacious Theatrics is back at it again with their second virtual musical cabaret. With direction by Leonard W. Rose, this show will present all of the music from the original musical with creative and innovative choreography by Mackenzie Surbey and Artistic Supervision by Claire Brady.

The company has been working on this project for the last 6 months, arranging and recording the music, creating framing layouts, puppet building, filming, working closely with everyone in the cast and the creative team, and of course, editing. Creatives from all parts of the world have come together to bring this show to life. The cast includes: Kamal Amanda, Corinne Bachand, Candice Burridge, Christian Cieri, Justin Hanks, Justin Kent, Lindsey Litka, Qion Nicholson, Mia Ortega, Maecy Richardson, John Rinaldi and Austin Rubinoski.

Little Shop of Horrors Online Cabaret streams May 16th - 23rd, 2021. You can find the show link and more information at www.tenacioustheatrics.com/littleshopofhorrorsonlinecabaret