Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Online Cabaret Will Be Performed by Tenacious Theatrics This Month

The cast includes Kamal Amanda, Corinne Bachand, Candice Burridge, Christian Cieri, Justin Hanks, Justin Kent, Lindsey Litka, Qion Nicholson, and more!

May. 6, 2021  

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Online Cabaret Will Be Performed by Tenacious Theatrics This Month

Tenacious Theatrics is back at it again with their second virtual musical cabaret. With direction by Leonard W. Rose, this show will present all of the music from the original musical with creative and innovative choreography by Mackenzie Surbey and Artistic Supervision by Claire Brady.

The company has been working on this project for the last 6 months, arranging and recording the music, creating framing layouts, puppet building, filming, working closely with everyone in the cast and the creative team, and of course, editing. Creatives from all parts of the world have come together to bring this show to life. The cast includes: Kamal Amanda, Corinne Bachand, Candice Burridge, Christian Cieri, Justin Hanks, Justin Kent, Lindsey Litka, Qion Nicholson, Mia Ortega, Maecy Richardson, John Rinaldi and Austin Rubinoski.

Little Shop of Horrors Online Cabaret streams May 16th - 23rd, 2021. You can find the show link and more information at www.tenacioustheatrics.com/littleshopofhorrorsonlinecabaret


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Samantha Massell
Samantha Massell
Nik Walker
Nik Walker
Danny Becker
Danny Becker

Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories
Shoba Narayan Joins Forces With Broadway Stars For BROADWAY FOR EVERY BREATH Virtual Benef Photo

Shoba Narayan Joins Forces With Broadway Stars For BROADWAY FOR EVERY BREATH Virtual Benefit Concert For India

Jackie Theoharis Returns to Dont Tell Mama With QUARTER LIFE CRISIS, May 14 Photo

Jackie Theoharis Returns to Don't Tell Mama With QUARTER LIFE CRISIS, May 14

BWW CD Review: TRANSFORMATION: PERSONAL STORIES OF CHANGE, ACCEPTANCE, AND EVOLUTION Photo

BWW CD Review: TRANSFORMATION: PERSONAL STORIES OF CHANGE, ACCEPTANCE, AND EVOLUTION

Alan Cumming Joins JIM CARUSOS PAJAMA CAST PARTY Guest List For May 10th Photo

Alan Cumming Joins JIM CARUSO'S PAJAMA CAST PARTY Guest List For May 10th


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Sally Matthews Talks La Monnaie De Munt's THE TURN OF THE SCREW
  • THE TURN OF THE SCREW is Now Streaming From La Monnaie De Munt
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: Watch a Preview of La Monnaie De Munt's THE TURN OF THE SCREW