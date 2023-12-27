Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards

LISA VIGGIANO & WELLS HANLEY: THESE THINGS FIRST Announced At Chelsea Stage, March 3

When one of NY's most acclaimed cabaret singers and one of its most sought-after accompanists join forces for the first time, the result is a cause for celebration.

By: Dec. 27, 2023

Lisa Viggiano & Wells Hanley: THESE THINGS FIRST has been announced at Chelsea Table & Stage, March 3, 2024. Directed by Gerry Geddes.

When one of NY's most acclaimed cabaret singers and one of its most sought-after accompanists join forces for the first time, the result is a cause for celebration and a must-see event. 

Their collaboration has deepened and grown since they first began to work together in 2023. These Things First will be cabaret's first glimpse at the magic that has been brewing in the rehearsal room as they reinterpret songs by Springsteen, Sondheim, Nick Drake, Jason Mraz, Susan Werner, and others into personal expressions of their unique partnership and storytelling abilities. 

They have even added a few originals to make the night even more special. Be there for this exciting night of firsts!


