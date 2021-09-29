LINER NOTES ON LOVE AND MUSIC to Play The Green Room 42

Seasoned songwriter Ruby Burns (Trisha Jeffrey) is burnt out and struggling to find inspiration after a crushing loss. Rising star Alex Greene (Pierre Marais) is looking for direction and can't shake the feeling he's a fraud. After a chance meeting, the two of them begin an artistic collaboration that leads to a relationship unlike any either has had before.

Liner Notes on Love and Music is about finding connection through music despite deep differences in experience- the act of creation in spite of grief and insecurity. It explores how two very different people can learn from each other and begin to heal.

The concert will be one night only at The Green Room 42 inside the Yotel at 42nd Street and 10th Avenue, 570 10th Ave, New York, NY 10036. All tickets are free.

Reserve your FREE tickets here! No food or drink minimum.

Liner Notes on Love and Music is one of 3,000 New York City-based projects to receive $5,000 through the City Artist Corps Grants program, presented by The New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA), with support from the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) as well as Queens Theatre.

The Green Room 42's COVID-19 Policy: All guests are required to be fully vaccinated in order to enter the venue. For help providing proof of vaccination, we recommend NY State Excelsior Pass, linked here.