Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LINER NOTES ON LOVE AND MUSIC to Play The Green Room 42

pixeltracker

The concert will be one night only at The Green Room 42 inside the Yotel at 42nd Street and 10th Avenue, 570 10th Ave, New York, NY 10036.

Sep. 29, 2021  
LINER NOTES ON LOVE AND MUSIC to Play The Green Room 42

Seasoned songwriter Ruby Burns (Trisha Jeffrey) is burnt out and struggling to find inspiration after a crushing loss. Rising star Alex Greene (Pierre Marais) is looking for direction and can't shake the feeling he's a fraud. After a chance meeting, the two of them begin an artistic collaboration that leads to a relationship unlike any either has had before.

Liner Notes on Love and Music is about finding connection through music despite deep differences in experience- the act of creation in spite of grief and insecurity. It explores how two very different people can learn from each other and begin to heal.

The concert will be one night only at The Green Room 42 inside the Yotel at 42nd Street and 10th Avenue, 570 10th Ave, New York, NY 10036. All tickets are free.

Reserve your FREE tickets here! No food or drink minimum.

Liner Notes on Love and Music is one of 3,000 New York City-based projects to receive $5,000 through the City Artist Corps Grants program, presented by The New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA), with support from the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) as well as Queens Theatre.

The Green Room 42's COVID-19 Policy: All guests are required to be fully vaccinated in order to enter the venue. For help providing proof of vaccination, we recommend NY State Excelsior Pass, linked here.


Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Telly Leung Photo
Telly Leung
Adam Jacobs Photo
Adam Jacobs
Samantha Pauly Photo
Samantha Pauly

More Hot Stories For You

  • Fox Theater in Bakersfield Cancels Showing of THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
  • Pacific Conservatory Theatre Announces 2021-22 Season
  • DANCING LESSONS Will Be Performed at North Coast Repertory Theatre Next Month
  • TWELFTH NIGHT Will Be Performed by The UCSB Department of Theater and Dance Next Month