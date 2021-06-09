LINDA PURL & TEDD FIRTH - OUT AND ABOUT: SONGS FOR A NEW BEGINNING Announced

MetropolitanZoom will present Linda Purl & Tedd Firth ~ Out and About: Songs for a New Beginning in a live premium virtual venue experience, with full service, including pre-show entertainment and meet and greet at the end of the show.

GET INTO THE ACT AND HAVE EVEN MORE FUN:

The performing artists will see all of you, so give them a great show... put on your cameras, dress up, and be ready with snacks and drinks.

This exciting and unique performance will allow you, the audience, to participate by affecting the performance with your appearance and reactions. The virtual nightclub experience will be as powerful in your mind as an action-packed movie or a well-written novel with entertainment value. With our high-quality production, you will be transported to a nightclub experience. We want you to take part in this exciting, new platform and participate and 'get into character' as a good audience should. Let us show you how.

