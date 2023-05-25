LANAPALOOZA Brings the Music of Lana Del Rey to Arlene's Grocery

Calling all sad girls! It’s time to kick the Summertime Sadness into high gear with a night celebrating the Queen of Alt-Pop: Lana Del Rey. From her game changing debut Born to Die to this year’s Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd, Lana’s music has spoken to the dark hearts of the Tumblr generation and earned her accolades from the likes of Courtney Love and Taylor Swift. And now, for one night only, her music returns to the Lower East Side. We’re doing the hits. We’re doing the B-sides. We’re putting on a red dress, getting a little high, and texting all the men our fathers warned us about.

Performer Mark Mauriello (OSCAR at The Crown) continues his solo residency at legendary punk venue Arlene’s Grocery with a rock tribute to the artist Rolling Stone named “the greatest American songwriter of the 21st century.” The first annual LANAPALOOZA is on Wednesday, May 31st at 7pm.

The night will begin with a solo set from singer-songwriter Danielle Lussier and continue with a full set of Lana from Mark and special guests Kuhoo Verma (Murder Mystery 2, Plan B) and nightlife icon Andrew Barret Cox. Mark’s band, led by Broadway conductor Madeline Benson, features Gerard Canonico, Mike Forzano, and Sub Q. Additional performers will be announced at a later date.

TICKETS:

ON SALE NOW! $15 in advance / $20 at the door; available at https://www.arlenesgrocerynyc.com/events/mark-mauriello-presents-lanapalooza/

VENUE:

Arlene’s Grocery

95 Stanton Street, Lower East Side

(accessible by taking the F train to 2nd Avenue or J/M to Delancey/Essex)

MARK MAURIELLO is a Brooklyn-based performer and theater artist. His recent solo residency at Arlene’s Grocery has included tributes to Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac, and the music of The Real Housewives. Mark is the creator and star of The Neon Coven’s OSCAR at The Crown, hailed as “complex, brilliant, and celebratory even while steeped in its own subversion.” Since graduating from Harvard University, he has performed at Ars Nova, Joe’s Pub, New York Theatre Workshop (Endlings), the American Repertory Theater (Taylor Mac’s The Lily’s Revenge), in nightclubs from New York to Berlin (Dr. Frank-N-Furter, The Rocky Horror Show), and even the occasional drive-in (The Neon Coven’s Jannifer’s Body, Playbill + The Neon Coven’s Glimmer of Light). Mark is a co-founder of The Neon Coven, and above all, he believes in negative capability. www.markmauriello.com; Twitter: @maarkm; IG: @ratraceonbroadway

Formerly a bodega, ARLENE’S GROCERY opened its doors in 1995 as one of the first live music clubs in the Lower East Side. Up-and-coming bands flocked to the then seedy neighborhood for the sonic beauty and intimacy of the powerful sounding 100+ capacity room. www.arlenesgrocerynyc.com