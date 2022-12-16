Kendall Morgan Returns To The Green Room 42 With THEATER KIDS: UNATTENDED

Still fresh off of his outstanding solo cabaret debut with "For the Girls", Kendall Morgan returns to The Green Room 42 next month on January 8 at 7 pm with "Theater Kids: UNATTENDED."

If you ever watched Tony Award acceptance speeches on YouTube until the early hours, sang "Defying Gravity" in your car at the top of your lungs, or performed the entire finale sequence of your high school's production of Les Miserables in a Waffle House at 1 am, then this is the show for you! A love letter to the theater and the theater kids that keep it alive in every new generation, join him for a night of fan favorites, deep cuts, surprises, and even a sing-along or two.

Joining him once again as musical director is Trevor Pierce, along with a number of special guests: Danny Marin, Janelle Farias Sando, Jorge Donoso, Mary Nink, Nicholas Anthony Cunha and more to be announced. K

endall Morgan is still basking in the glow from his Green Room 42 debut in September with For the Girls! and in the interim time he has been paying his bills, growing a mustache AND he managed to acquire tickets to Taylor Swift's upcoming concert tour, all of which are monumental achievements. Earlier this year he was seen at Theater Row with Fire Island: The Musical.

