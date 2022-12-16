Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards

Kendall Morgan Returns To The Green Room 42 With THEATER KIDS: UNATTENDED

Joining him once again as musical director is Trevor Pierce, along with a number of special guests.

Dec. 16, 2022  
Kendall Morgan Returns To The Green Room 42 With THEATER KIDS: UNATTENDED

Still fresh off of his outstanding solo cabaret debut with "For the Girls", Kendall Morgan returns to The Green Room 42 next month on January 8 at 7 pm with "Theater Kids: UNATTENDED."

If you ever watched Tony Award acceptance speeches on YouTube until the early hours, sang "Defying Gravity" in your car at the top of your lungs, or performed the entire finale sequence of your high school's production of Les Miserables in a Waffle House at 1 am, then this is the show for you! A love letter to the theater and the theater kids that keep it alive in every new generation, join him for a night of fan favorites, deep cuts, surprises, and even a sing-along or two.

Joining him once again as musical director is Trevor Pierce, along with a number of special guests: Danny Marin, Janelle Farias Sando, Jorge Donoso, Mary Nink, Nicholas Anthony Cunha and more to be announced. K

endall Morgan is still basking in the glow from his Green Room 42 debut in September with For the Girls! and in the interim time he has been paying his bills, growing a mustache AND he managed to acquire tickets to Taylor Swift's upcoming concert tour, all of which are monumental achievements. Earlier this year he was seen at Theater Row with Fire Island: The Musical.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its landmark five-year anniversary as Broadway's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world with a hip, funky vibe, and world-class food and beverage served table-side during shows. Over the past five years, the venue has been host to some of the biggest names in show business, like Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, Judy Kuhn, & over 5000 others. While sampling the best talent NYC has to offer, guests can enjoy inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.


BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


Kevin Smith Kirkwood Returns To Joes Pub With CLASSIC WHITNEY: THE SEASON OF LOVE SHOW! Photo
Kevin Smith Kirkwood Returns To Joe's Pub With CLASSIC WHITNEY: THE SEASON OF LOVE SHOW!
CLASSIC WHITNEY: ALIVE!, the critically acclaimed hit solo show from Broadway's Kevin Smith Kirkwood, returns to Joe's Pub with its newest incarnation-- CLASSIC WHITNEY: THE SEASON OF LOVE SHOW!
Susie Clausen NYC Cabaret Debut Show Photo
Susie Clausen NYC Cabaret Debut Show
Susie Clausen debuts first solo show 'Saxy Susie' at Don't Tell Mama in NYC. Directed by Marilyn Maye and supported by 4 musicians and her own saxophone, Susie brings an enthusiastic tone to an upbeat and playful evening of songs.
Eve Eaton to Join THE DORIS DEAR CHRISTMAS SPECIAL at The Triad Theater Photo
Eve Eaton to Join THE DORIS DEAR CHRISTMAS SPECIAL at The Triad Theater
 Eve Eaton, an award winning singer, will join Doris Dear and the all-star cast of “The Doris Dear Christmas Special” for the Friday night show playing at The Triad Theater in NYC  Dec 16th & 17th at 7pm.
Season 3 of CABARET BEAT to Launch in January Photo
Season 3 of CABARET BEAT to Launch in January
Season 3 of the online series Cabaret Beat – Music & Conversation will launch on January 8, 2023, with six episodes being released through March 12, 2023.  The show combines one-on-one interviews with video and a live performance by members of the Chicago Cabaret Professionals.

More Hot Stories For You


Five Towns College Comes To Don't Tell Mama With IN THE MIXFive Towns College Comes To Don't Tell Mama With IN THE MIX
December 16, 2022

'In The Mix: a Cabaret Final' will be presented live at Don't Tell Mama, December 21, 2022 featuring FTC Theatre Arts students making their NYC cabaret debuts. 
Kendall Morgan Returns To The Green Room 42 With THEATER KIDS: UNATTENDEDKendall Morgan Returns To The Green Room 42 With THEATER KIDS: UNATTENDED
December 16, 2022

Still fresh off of his outstanding solo cabaret debut with 'For the Girls', Kendall Morgan returns to The Green Room 42  next month on January 8 at 7 pm with 'Theater Kids: UNATTENDED.' 
Monty Alexander Trio, The Gary Smulyan Quintet and More Coming Up At Birdland, December 20- January 1Monty Alexander Trio, The Gary Smulyan Quintet and More Coming Up At Birdland, December 20- January 1
December 16, 2022

Get the full details on all jazz programming coming up at Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater running December 20 through January 1.
Patti LuPone, SISMAS Featuring Rachel Zegler, And More Take the Stage At 54 Below This Week!Patti LuPone, SISMAS Featuring Rachel Zegler, And More Take the Stage At 54 Below This Week!
December 16, 2022

Next week, 54 BELOW will ring in the holidays with some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. The exciting lineup includes Tony Award-winner Patti LuPone, a star-studded SISMAS featuring Sis Thee Doll, Rachel Zegler, and Seth Rudetsky, Broadway's Darius De Hass and more!
Kevin Smith Kirkwood Returns To Joe's Pub With CLASSIC WHITNEY: THE SEASON OF LOVE SHOW!Kevin Smith Kirkwood Returns To Joe's Pub With CLASSIC WHITNEY: THE SEASON OF LOVE SHOW!
December 16, 2022

CLASSIC WHITNEY: ALIVE!, the critically acclaimed hit solo show from Broadway's Kevin Smith Kirkwood, returns to Joe's Pub with its newest incarnation-- CLASSIC WHITNEY: THE SEASON OF LOVE SHOW!
share