Kate Baldwin & Bob Stillman To Appear In Concert At The House Of The Redeemer

Tony and Drama Desk nominees Kate Baldwin (Hello Dolly, Big Fish, Giant, Finnian's Rainbow) and Bob Stillman (Grey Gardens, Dirty Blonde, Saturn Returns, Hello Again) team up on November 20 for a special recital in the Fabbri Chamber Concerts series, in the magnificent library of the historic Fabbri Mansion (now the House of the Redeemer) on the Upper East Side (7 East 95th Street between Fifth and Madison Avenues).

The concert will feature music by Adam Guettel, Michael John La Chiusa, Georgia Stitt, Jason Robert Brown, Jeff Blumenkrantz, and other composers exploring the space between musical theater and contemporary art song. They will be joined by music director (and Jonathan Larson grant recipient) Andy Roninson on piano, Melissa Meell on cello, and Manhattan School of Music students Paul Hernandez, Kate Owens, and Mary Kate Petsky.

Tickets are $50 and can be reserved either online at www.fabbrichamberconcerts.com or by phone (212) 289-0399.



KATE BALDWIN starred opposite both Bette Midler and Bernadette Peters in the 2017 Tony-winning revival of Hello Dolly!, garnering accolades for her sparkling humor and soaring voice. She was nominated for the 2017 Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards for her performance as Irene Molloy. Her starring role in the 2009 Broadway revival of Yip Harburg's and Burton Lane's hit classic musical Finian's Rainbow drew Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations, and put her on the map as "a real musical theatre star" (New York Post). She received a Drama Desk Award nomination for her role as Jen in Keen Company's 20th Anniversary revival of Andrew Lippa and Tom Greenwald's John & Jen. She starred as Sandra Bloom in Big Fish on Broadway and earned accolades and a Drama Desk Award nomination for her work as Leslie Lyntonn Benedict in Giant at The Public Theater. Off Broadway, she drew raves in Songbird (59E59) and, most recently, a Lortel Award nomination for her work in Superhero at Second Stage.

BOB STILLMAN has had a 30-year career as a singer, actor, songwriter, music director and teacher. He's been nominated twice for Tony awards-as an actor in Claudia Shear's Dirty Blonde, and as one of the songwriters for Urban Cowboy: The Musical-and for a Drama Desk award for Hello Again at Transport Group. On Broadway, he has played Molina in Kiss of the Spider Woman opposite Vanessa Williams, Gould in Grey Gardens, Erik in Grand Hotel, Sam Harris in Act One, and stood by for Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick and F. Murray Abraham in the hit comedy It's Only A Play. Off-Broadway, he played both Dukes in John Doyle's As You Like Itat CSC, Abe Lincoln in Paula Vogel's A Civil War Christmas, Lord Amiens in As You Like It at the Delacorte In Central Park, and was an original cast member of Adam Guettel's groundbreaking Saturn Returns (recorded as Myths and Hymns) at the Public. He is currently on the voice faculty of the Musical Theater Program at the Manhattan School of Music. The House of the Redeemer boasts a magnificent library where Fabbri Chamber Concerts take place 'salon style'. Built in 1609 for the palace of the Duke of Urbino, the library was preserved during World War I by the Fabbris, who shipped it to New York and incorporated it into their home. Fritz Kreisler inaugurated it with a recital in 1917.







