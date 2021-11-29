Kasha Davis And Darienne Lake to Present 80'S LADIES II: THE MIXTAPE!

RuPaul's Drag Race stars MRS. KASHA DAVIS and DARIENNE LAKE have teamed have teamed up once again, this time for the New York debut of 80'S LADIES II: THE MIXTAPE! Performances are Thursday, December 2 and Friday, December 3 at 7pm at The Laurie Beechman Theatre (inside West Bank Cafe at 407 West 42nd Street -- at Ninth Avenue). Tickets are $24 plus a $20 food/drink minimum. A $38 VIP ticket including priority seating and meet-and-greet is also available. To purchase tickets, call 212-352-3101 or visit www.SpinCycleNYC.com. All attendees must present proof of full vaccination to enter.

Dudes, we are totally psyched! RuPaul's Drag Race icons Mrs. Kasha Davis and Darienne Lake return to NYC with their brand new bitchin' time capsule show 80'S LADIES II: THE MIXTAPE! Get ready to have a totally tubular time - all set to a soundtrack of some wicked pop and rad classic rock from the gnarly decade that gave us Designing Women, Rainbow Brite and Rubik's Cube. So don't be a hoser -- crimp your hair, throw on your best shoulder pads, grab that day-glo snap bracelet and get ready to take it to the max and party hardy. Again. Expect some hellacious holiday moments in the show too! Word.

MRS. KASHA DAVIS (Edward Popil), a Scranton native, now calls Rochester, NY her hometown. Davis was a contestant on Season 7 of RuPaul's Drag Race. Kasha is a theatre gal who has played Frank 'N' Furter in The Rocky Horror Show, Elizabeth Fuller in Me and Jezebel and The Mystery of Irma Vep with Blackfriars Theatre. As her alter ego "Ed," Kasha has appeared with JCC Centerstage as Eddie Ryan in Funny Girl and Roger Debris in The Producers. Kasha Davis appears with the fabulous Aggy Dune in their FeMale impersonation show THE BIG WIGS, appearing anywhere that calls for a man in a dress, fast costume changes and tons of laughs. Past credits include Off-Off Broadway productions of The Diary of Anne Frank and True West. Ed also proudly posed as a straight man during his younger years at Ballet Theatre of Scranton as a principal dancer. For more info visit www.mrskashadavis.com

DARIENNE LAKE hails from Rochester, NY where she won Miss Gay Rochester 1998-1999. In addition to starring on the sixth season of RuPaul's Drag Race, Darienne has appeared on The Ricki Lake Show ("You're Too Fat to be a Drag Queen," 1993) and the 2003 VH1 documentary Boys Will Be Girls. She is also Drag Mother to Pandora Boxx. Lake made her New York solo debut in 2014 with the show "Skinny Dipping with Darienne Lake" and was seen in 2018 with Kasha Davis in "Bosom Buddies" and in 2019 with the original "80's Ladies" show.