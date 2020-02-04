Karine Hannah to Make Her Debut at The Green Room 42 with GUILTY PLEASURES

Critically acclaimed singer, Karine Hannah, will be taking the stage to perform "Guilty Pleasures" featuring her unique interpretations of classic pop & rock songs from the 70's and 80's, at The Green Room 42 on Thursday, March 26th at 7:00pm.

Karine will perform some of the greatest guilty pleasure's melodies in this 38 song show and with her powerhouse voice, she will bring them to life as she sings them like you have never heard before! The audience can expect to hear songs such as "Come Sail Away" (Styx), "How Much I Feel" (Ambrosia), "Baby Come Back" (Player), "Could This Be the Magic" (Barry Manillow), "Broken Wings" (Mister Mister), "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" (Elton John) and more songs that you know and secretly love.

The evening features the legendary Clifford Carter on piano (James Taylor, Cyndi Lauper, Idina Menzel), Joe Bonadio on percussion (Sting) and background vocals and duets with New York's elite singers John James and Keith Anthony Fluitt.

Hannah gave a stellar performance last year with her "Karine Hannah Sings Streisand Again!" show at Feinstein's /54 Below. While the Montreal-born Barbra look-alike uncannily channels Streisand, she also draws on vocal influences like Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle, and fellow Canadian songstress Celine Dion.

Karine has recorded and performed for legendary producer Jim Steinman (Bat Out Of Hell), Hannah appeared in Steinman's Paradise Found, Steinman Stripped, and the New York premiere of Whistle Down The Wind, his musical written with Andrew Lloyd Webber. Karine was signed to Universal Music Group in 2014 and had two Top 10 Billboard chart singles in 2016 with her songs "Burning Up" and "Victory". In 2017, she released her much anticipated EP entitled "Anytime" and now along with her sensational live shows, is working on putting the finishing touches on her follow up record for a 2020 release.

All of the proceeds for the "Guilty Pleasures" show will benefit Hannah's favorite charity, the Manhattan Children's Center, a school for children with special needs and autism spectrum disorders.

Karine Hannah: Guilty Pleasures at The Green Room 42 on Thursday, March 26th, inside of Yotel, 570 10th Avenue. Ticket prices range from $20-$50 and can be purchased by clicking the link below:

https://thegreenroom42.poptix.com/show/details/0o8W1fc510Spe15XUzC1/1585263600000





