Karen Mason Will Play Feinstein's/54 Below January 19th at 7 pm

Actress and cabaret singer Karen Mason will return to Feinstein's/54 Below on January 19th for an encore of her show from November 2021. The award winner celebrated her birthday in November with a one-night-only event that sold out weeks in advance. The concert was one that had been planned for a while but that was repeatedly delayed due to the global health crisis. Once Mason was permitted the opportunity to celebrate her big day, the club act was one that featured some of her biggest and most beloved hits, songs like "Colored Lights" and "I have a Dream," and that celebrated her associations with well-known songwriters and arrangers. Karen Mason being an artist constantly in search of new material, the 2021 cabaret show also featured fresh compositions by songwriters like her much-lauded album-producer and husband Paul Rolnick. Directed and Musical Directed, respectively, by Karen's longtime esteemed collaborators Barry Kleinbort and Christopher Denny, the evening was reported to be a highlight in the 2021 cabaret season, leaving sad many who were unable to book seats to the program (like this writer) but those Mason devotees can get their fix now, as Ms. Mason and her team of music makers bring this encore performance to the supper club dubbed "Broadway's Living Room."

Get full information and ticket links to the January 19th, 7 pm Karen Mason show at 54 Below.

Karen Mason plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Wednesday January 19, 2022 @ 7pm. There is a $45-$90 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com . Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

About Karen Mason

Karen Mason is the star of Broadway's Mamma Mia, Wonderland, Hairspray, and Sunset Boulevard, as well as the first US tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies. She is also the recipient of the 2019 MAC Lifetime Achievement Award. Few performers can transfer as seamlessly between Broadway, recording, concert, and television as has Karen Mason. She has graced the stages of Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, Feinstein's/54 Below, Birdland, and The Drury Lane Oakbrook, as well as Royal Albert Hall in London.

