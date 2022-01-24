KIRA STONE: LET ME REINTRODUCE MYSELF to be Presented at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Kira Stone in "KIRA STONE: LET ME REINTRODUCE MYSELF", Friday March 4th, 2022, at 9:45PM. Join Kira Stone, one of New York's most exciting young emerging female composers, for a one-night only concert at Feinstein's/54 Below, full of songs from her new and upcoming musical projects - SALEM, Built For This, Revival, and more. Kira's pop songwriting roots fuel her fusion of pop and hip-hop melodies, rhythms, and rhymes mixed with the storytelling of musical theater (and a touch of genre-defiance) that make Kira's sound completely her own. Kira will intimately immerse you in her new stories and music, created during the great intermission of the last year and a half.

Joining Kira will be star of Broadway hits The Prom and Aladdin, Isabelle McCalla (The Prom, Aladdin), Current Stars of Six on Broadway: Samantha Pauly (Six, Evita, Bat Out Of Hell), Brittney Mack (Six, Ratatouille the Musical) and Courtney Mack (Six, Heathers). Also Joining Kira will be Blake Ramon (Upcoming: Harmony), Crystal Lake Evans (Hightown, Orange is the New Black), Erica Ito (UMICH 2021), Zan Berube (UMICH 2021), Jane Bruce (Jagged Little Pill ), Maria Bilabo (On Your Feet!), and Ean Castellanos (High Maintenance, Tommy). With Musical Direction by Emily Marshall (Jagged Little Pill, Be More Chill) and produced by Evan Schild (Fairycakes, Runyonland Productions)

KIRA STONE: LET ME REINTRODUCE MYSELF plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 4th, 2022. There is a $25.00- $60.00 cover charge and $25.00 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.