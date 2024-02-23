Joshua Turchin to Present COMPOSERS AT THE GREEN ROOM 42 in March

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present the special concert Joshua Turchin’s “Composers at The Green Room 42” on Saturday, March 23 at 7:00 PM. This is a behind-the-scenes experience from songwriters, singers, and storytellers, led by composer, actor and musician Joshua Turchin (Ghost Ship, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Forbidden Broadway, 13: The Musical, “Schmigadoon!”) with viral sensations/guest composers Katherine Lynn-Rose, August Greenwood, Grace Yurchuk, and more. Performers will include Michael Thatcher (currently in Wicked on Broadway, The Play That Goes Wrong – Broadway and Tour), Janeen Kyle, Syd Sider, Erica Faye, Clark Mantilla (Holly Rollers – Off-Broadway), January Eyler, and Maxwell “Sushi” Soucy. Join us as we hear from some of TikTok and Instagram’s most successful composers, with guest performers. Who knows...maybe you’ll even hear unreleased songs before they go viral!



is a composer, actor and musician. Select theater/TV credits: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon), Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation (Original Off-Broadway Cast), A Christmas Story: The Musical (Broadway National Tour), Flounder in The Little Mermaid: Live-to-Film at The Hollywood Bowl, 13: The Musical (Netflix), “Schmigadoon!” (Apple TV). Select MD/accompanist credits: 54 Below, The Green Room 42, Chelsea Table + Stage, and other venues throughout NYC. Select composer credits: Ghost Ship (book/music/lyrics-in development), The Perfect Fit (book/music/lyrics), Sharing the Floor (film score), Spotlight (film score/awards won for Best Original Score and Best Song), Viral video game (to be announced soon). Original music is available on all digital streaming platforms. TikTok/Instagram/YouTube: Joshuaturchin.



Katherine Lynn-Rose

is a Chinese-Canadian actor, singer, composer-lyricist, writer, and content creator passionate about promoting Asian representation in the arts. Katherine impressed audiences nationwide with her singing and songwriting skills as a semi-finalist in the second season of “Canada’s Got Talent.” Her original music has amassed over 40 million streams on streaming platforms. Her honors include the 2023 ICCA Outstanding Soloist Award, 2022 BroadwayCon “Star to Be” finalist, and 2021 CBC Music’s Toyota Searchlight Top 100. Katherine is currently studying Performing and Media Arts at Cornell University.



August Riley Greenwood

(they/he) is a queer, 19-year-old, indie-folk and musical theatre singer/songwriter from South Carolina. They wrote and produced their first musical, Antonia: A Marie Antoinette Musical, back in 2019. Their second musical, Willow, was produced by Broadway Records in 2020. Now, they’re working on a new musical with Nalah Aiden Palmer called Two Maiden Ladies. He has released singles such as “Taroko” and “How to Let Go” on all streaming platforms. August is also a writer of poems, short stories, novels, etc. as well as a voice actor. He is currently working on a creepy interactive web-series with Sushi Soucy called “Follow the Dog,” which as of now has five episodes available on YouTube and Instagram.



Grace Yurchuk

grew up in a small town 55 miles north of Manhattan. A lifelong musician and theatre buff, she is currently studying classical vocal performance at NYU. While Grace has contributed to live, local performances and spent time in the studio as an amateur vocalist/pianist, her first professional releases came in 2021. Her singles “Need Me” and “Good Together” was followed by her debut EP, Footsteps On the Moon. She has since released her debut album, Surprise, Surprise, this past November, as well as multiple singles. Grace has a wide range of influences — from Sondheim to Swift. She has a penchant for musical storytellers and fancies herself one as well. Her mission is to encourage more women to share their stories and bridge the gap between modern pop and musical theatre.

“Composers at The Green Room 42” will be performed on Saturday, March 23 at 7:00 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $20-$50. A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.