Johnny Mathis: A Birthday Tribute (And Review)

Here’s the first of a new monthly series of Birthday Tributes to people of special accomplishment in the business called show, with a show of affection. We start with this month, September, with an appreciation of Johnny Mathis, whose birthday is on the very last day of this month. He’ll be turning 88!! The long-careered vocalist, who made his debut on vinyl in 1956, has recorded voluminously and is still at it. (His newest release arrives next month.) His velvety singing has taken him into concert halls all over the world, into our homes through his TV appearances, and into the hearts of music lovers. And he’s still going strong, as I was happily able to witness when I attended his concert on Long Island recently, at the Westbury UBC Theatre, a venerable venue once known as Westbury Music Fair, part of Live Nation Entertainment.

The mesmerizing Mathis was surrounded by a cheering audience (it’s a huge theatre-in-the-round) and surrounded by their love. It was clear from the recognition applause and sighing that greeted the opening strains of many songs, that the place was full of longtime followers, mouthing the lyrics. It was part of “The Voice of Romance Tour” that, next, will take him to the Cerritos Center in that California city on September 9. Then he’s on the road to Rhode Island for a night at the Providence Performing Arts Center (September 23). Dates in Georgia, Alabama, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania follow before Christmas-themed concerts scheduled in November and December.

The two-act concert was overflowing with his hits and standards of the American Songbook, opening with “When I Fall in Love,” to set the lush love mood. Change-of-pace energizers were also on the bill. There was a deftly done segment of Brazilian numbers and a cluster of gems composed by Henry Mancini that ended with a wistful glide through “Moon River.” Accompanied by a full orchestra – with a few numbers done more intimately with his guitarist sharing the spotlight – Mr. Mathis acknowledged the rapturous reception with grace and grateful grins.

The gentleman doesn’t talk much during his sets except to express his thanks for the attendance and attention, plus some comments about some of his favorite things (music, musicians, golf, and fellow musicians who also play golf). The energetic crooner made the circle-shaped stage seem almost like a treadmill as he traversed it, trotting and turning to play to all sides, settling down only to sit or stand next to the guitarist for the intimate balladry. Did I mention that the Voice of Romance is in remarkable voice and spins sentimental songs of romance with the kind of heartfelt honeyed honeymoony swoony sweep that could convert curmudgeons who are allergic to Valentine’s Day, flowers, and the like?

Nostalgia reigned. If you came mainly to drink in the early Mathis hits, chances are your cup runneth over in a wonderful, wonderful way for rekindled memories that will last until the twelfth of Never, keeping you feeling “misty and too much in love.” While Johnny Mathis’s repertoire over the years has included material from many Broadway scores, he picked one to delightfully dwell on: Kismet. It suits his strong suit of creating an idyllic atmosphere, as his comfort level in that dreamy state makes him seem like anything but a stranger in paradise as his voice and face glow in a way that gleams like shiny baubles, bangles, and beads.

The singer and the songs seemed ageless – quite a feat. Contrastingly, the comedian who does a set right before intermission, Brad Upton, reality checks about growing old(er) the centerpiece of his piece of the night. Many in the Long Island arena were the long-in-the-tooth target audience who could relate to his wake-up-and-smell-the-Geritol geriatric-themed jokefest about aches and pains, one of the pains in the neck being the younger generations. It was old-school comedy and old attitudes. Then we came back to Dreamland for the good old days of good music, ending with a good surprise of “Let the Good Times Roll,” an invigorating finale that is not the typical Mathis material, but that let the satisfying songfest end on a happy-making high note. And, oh, glorious high notes were plentiful from this legendary entertainer who continues to deliver pleasures.

To complete this tribute to this pop superstar, how about a pop quiz? It will test your knowledge and/or increase your knowledge and appreciation of someone well worth appreciating as we wish him a happy birthday on September 30.

THE QUIZ (See the correct answers below the quiz’s queries.)

1----A record was set by the record album Johnny’s Greatest Hits. Released on St. Patrick’s Day in 1958, this Johnny Mathis collection showed up on Billboard’s chart of top sellers 490 times (non-consecutive weeks) over the years. Another album bested this by the smallest margin, totaling 491 times. What was it?.....(-A-): Tapestry (Carole King)......(-B-): Abbey Road (The Beatles).... (-C-) The Dark Side of the Moon (Pink Floyd)...(-D-): The Brady Bunch Kids Sing The Kurt Weill Songbook

2----Which of these singers admired by Johnny Mathis has he cited as an influence on his work?....(-A-): Nat King Cole…(-B-): Mario Lanza…(-C-): Frank Sinatra….(-D-): Kermit the Frog

3-----The new Mathis album, being released on October 13, is another set of the kind of themed material he’s recorded before. What is it?....(-A-): Great love ballads of the 20th century, including a duet with Carly Simon….(-B-): Christmas songs, including a duet with Kristin Chenoweth….(-C-): Broadway classics, including a duet with Audra McDonald….(-D-): Religious songs, including a duet with Mike Pence

4-----In 2017, a box set of Mathis CDs was released. How many CDs were in it? (Hint: It does not include ALL his recordings.)...(-A-): 12…(-B-): 4,752….(-C-): 68…(-D-): 2

5----Lastly, what special recognition was bestowed upon Johnny Mathis twenty years ago? (-A-): Grammy Award for Lifetime Achievement…(-B-): Kennedy Center Honors …(-C-): Honorary Masters Degree from the Juilliard School of Music…(-D-): Man of the Year Award from the New Jersey Society of Chicken Pluckers (tied with Frank Perdue)

Ready for the answers? Look below.

ANSWERS: (1):C… (2):A… (3):B… (4):C… (5):A