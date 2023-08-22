John Clay III Comes to the Green Room 42 Next Week

The Green Room 42 presents Broadway star John Clay III (New York, New York, Choir Boy) on Monday, August 28th, 2023 at 7pm. In his New York City solo cabaret debut, John will take us through his life’s journey in a night of song and Black boy joy. Joining John will be Blu (MJ, Titanique), Rachel Webb (& Juliet), Tiffany Mann (Be More Chill, Waitress), Meecah (Hamilton), and featuring special guests Marcus Gladney Jr (Choir Boy), Myha’la (Industry, Black Mirror, Bodies, Bodies, Bodies), and Grammy nominated R&B artist Mykal Kilgore.

This show is directed by Siddiq Saunderson (Hulu’s Wu-Tang), music directed by Richard Baskin Jr and produced by Evan Schild (Grey House, POTUS) and Katy Zapanta (Bob Fosse’s Dancin’, KPOP)

John Clay III, known for Broadway’s NEW YORK, NEW YORK and CHOIR BOY makes his New York City Solo concert debut at The Green Room 42. This evening will journey through music that gave John the desire to sing and enabled John’s musical theater career, all while exploring the latest on John’s mind. Join John Clay III (Choir Boy, New York, New York) and his friends for a celebration of music and Broadway.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its landmark five-year anniversary as Broadway's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world with a hip, funky vibe, and world-class food and beverage served table-side during shows. Over the past five years, the venue has been host to some of the biggest names in show business, like Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, Judy Kuhn, & over 5000 others. While sampling the best talent NYC has to offer, guests can enjoy inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42

Tickets are $19 and can be purchased Click Here. Livestream tickets are also available.