John Cariani, Julio Rey, Tess Primack & Mia Scarpa to Lead PERFECT LIFE in Concert at The Duplex

June 1st for one night only, Perfect Life, a new musical, will be performed in concert at The Duplex. With Music by Tony, Emmy, and Drama Desk winner Larry Hochman (Book of Mormon, Scottsboro Boys) and Marc Elliot (Prince and the Pauper, Romper Room), Lyrics and Story by Marc Elliot, with Book and Additional Lyrics by Laurie Hochman (Ghost Girls), Perfect Life is based on the cabaret musical One Man Band (Original Book by Celeste Lecesne).

Perfect Life is the story of a man reliving his past to find his lost wife, and the woman in search of a future who he meets on the road to the present. The show explores the discord between life's realities and the heart's yearning for a perfect love -- and a Perfect Life.

The concert cast includes Tony nominee John Cariani (Something Rotten, The Band's Visit), Julio Rey (Titanic at Milwaukee Rep), Tess Primack (Fiddler on the Roof - Broadway), Mia Scarpa (Always... Patsy Cline at Music Theatre of CT), Heather Sawyer (James and the Giant Peach - Off-Broadway), and Morgan Smart (6888 The Musical - Broadway-bound). The evening is Directed by Stephen Nachamie (She Loves Me - Broadway, Sweeney Todd at Opera Saratoga) and Musical Directed by Larry Hochman.

Perfect Life in Concert will be performed at 6:30pm on June 1, 2022 in the Cabaret Theatre at The Duplex (61 Christopher Street).

Tickets are available at www.purplepass.com/perfect0601 or www.theduplex.com. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Two-Drink Minimum in the Cabaret Theatre Required.

All profits from this concert will be donated to The Trevor Project. Everyone deserves a future.