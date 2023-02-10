Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Joe's Pub Presents RYAN RAFTERY: MOTHER OF THE YEAR, March 15 - 26 

Raftery's latest piece is  an irreverent fable about the woman behind arguably the world's most famous and  oddly enduring brand…The Kardashians. 

Feb. 10, 2023  

Joe's Pub Presents RYAN RAFTERY: MOTHER OF THE YEAR, March 15 - 26 

"The devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder." Ryan Raftery returns to Joe's Pub for his seventh consecutive run, premiering his new celebrity biomusical comedy MOTHER OF THE YEAR. Raftery's latest piece is an irreverent fable about the woman behind arguably the world's most famous and oddly enduring brand...The Kardashians.

Ryan Raftery: MOTHER OF THE YEAR opens Wednesday, March 15, and runs on varying dates through Sunday, March 26. Tickets are $55 and more details are available online, over the phone (212-967-7555) and in-person at The Public Theater's box office (425 Lafayette, NYC).

Ryan Raftery returns to Joe's Pub with his latest celebrity biomusical - this time about America's most famous mom! "Mother of the Year" finds Kris Jenner desperate for more kids to schill, so she travels to Laos for an experimental fertility treatment. Something goes wrong and she's afflicted with temporary amnesia and is forced to stay in Laos to be re-educated about the role she's played in creating "The Kardashians" as we know it. Then, she finds out that the experiment actually worked and she's pregnant at 67 with a girl! However, now that she has new clarity on her parenting choices, she considers whether or not she wants to continue the pregnancy. But UH OH! Roe v Wade has been overturned during her stay abroad, which galvanizes the "New Kris" into using her family's 1.2 billion followers to do something good for women everywhere and help get the law reinstated. And it's a musical!!!

"This is the seventh celebrity biomusical I've written," explains Raftery. "They all bleed from one into the next and with Kris Jenner, it all comes full circle. My first show was about Anna Wintour and her decision to put Kim Kardashian and Kanye West on the cover of Vogue and the backlash it caused on social media. 'Mother of the Year,' while I take vast dramatic license for comedic effect, pulls back the curtain on the woman who made that cover happen."

While Raftery decided early on to address abortion rights in the show, the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade inspired his idea to turn the show into a "Christmas Carol"-type redemption story.

"Kris the Queenmaker, the brand generator and brilliant marketing mind who is right up there with Steve Jobs, David Ogilvy and Walt Disney when it comes to how she has influenced the way we see the world," Raftery says. "Writing a show where Kris is so desperate to 'keep up' with the public's frenzied interest in her family that she subjects herself to an experimental fertility treatment made perfect sense to me."

The stageplay and parody lyrics are written and performed by Raftery, set to songs by artists as varied as Lady Gaga. Miley Cyrus, Alan Menken and Sara Bareilles. Story by Ryan Raftery & Jay Turton. Stage direction is by Jay Turton, musical direction by Brandon James Gwinn, makeup by Andrew Schoomaker and wig design by Isaac Davidson. Photo of Ryan Raftery in character as Kris Jenner by Brendan Burke.

Ryan Raftery has appeared on television in Ugly Betty, What I Like About You, Malcolm in the Middle and, most memorably, on Law and Order: SVU, where he warmed hearts all across America as Dennis Faber, the lovable Amish teenager with measles. He has written 10 shows, including the solo shows "Ryan Raftery & Friends: A Solo Act" and "Ryan Raftery's It Gets Worse." His celebrity bio-musicals based on the lives of Anna Wintour, Andy Cohen, Martha Stewart, Calvin Klein, Ivanka Trump and Andy Warhol have sold out from coast to coast and have garnered praise in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and many others.

TICKETS:

ONLINE at joespub.com / PHONE, 10AM-7:00PM, DAILY 212-967-7555 IN PERSON The Public Theater Box Office, 425 Lafayette Street, NYC (Opens daily at 2PM)

NOTE There is a $12 food / two (2) drink minimum per person per show, unless otherwise noted.




