Joe Marano Brings KEEPING YOUR ITALIAN DAD AWAKE SINCE 1998 To 54 Below In May

54 Below will present Joe Marano in Keeping Your Italian Dad Awake Since 1998 on May 3rd, 2024, at 9:30pm.

Joe Marano makes his 54 Below and NYC solo concert debut in Keeping Your Italian Dad Awake Since 1998. Marano keeps your Italian dads, moms, brothers, sisters, aunts, and any other relative awake with the music of the Great American Songbook while adding a flamboyant touch filled with tales of his over the-top Italian upbringing.

Featuring selections of music made popular by artists like Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and more, this bubbly and fun-loving and did he mention, Italian…..Italian, steps into the limelight to combine his humor with this classic genre to guarantee a night of theatricality, laughter, and stellar music.

Featuring music direction and accompaniment by Jeff Ostermueller. Marano will also be joined by Jahir Borgo-Christian.

Tickets

Joe Marano in Keeping Your Italian Dad Awake plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 3rd, 2024, at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $29 (includes $4 in fees) - $40 (includes $5 fees.) Premiums are $73 (includes $8 in fees) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Joe Marano is a New York City-based AEA actor and singer. For his undergraduate studies, Marano graduated from Monmouth University after studying History and Musical Theatre. Immediately upon graduating, Marano moved to NYC to attend The Actors Studio Drama School for his Master of Fine Arts in Acting, which he received in May 2023. Originally from New Jersey, he has performed in productions of musicals and plays all over the state. Marano has made appearances Off-Broadway and Off-Off

Broadway, as well as in television and film. His most recent New York City theatre credits include Sprawl (The Tank) and Dinner with Friends (ASDS Repertory Theater). His most recent television credits include CJ's Grill (Amazon Prime) and Danny Will Die Alone (Amazon Prime/Roku). He is currently a finalist at The Actors Studio for their 2023-2024 season. Check out more information about Joe Marano and his past works at his website, joe-marano.com, and be sure to follow him on Instagram at joe_marano.

Jeff Ostermueller is a NJ-born-and-raised, Manhattan-based actor, singer, musical director, teacher, and coach. As an actor, he is best known for touring with the Broadway national tour of Spring Awakening, as well as performing regionally and throughout NYC. He regularly travels around the country with the musical theatre review company Broadway Tonite Live. As a musical director, Jeff has worked with the St. Bart's Players in New York, Flat Rock Playhouse, Arkansas Repertory Theatre, Applause Theatrical Workshop, and the Play Group Theatre. Jeff has been working as a voice teacher, audition coach, and musical director with Broadway Kids Auditions (BKA) in New York City for almost a decade. Jeff holds a BFA in Music Theatre from Elon University and an MA in Music & Music Education from Teachers College Columbia University (TC). He is an Adjunct Professor of Voice at CAP21/Molloy University in NYC where he teaches BFA musical theatre majors.

Jahir Borgo-Christian is an actor and writer based in New York City. They attended the University of Pittsburgh and while there had the pleasure of working with numerous regional theatres including: 12 Peers Theatre, City Theatre, Quantum Theatre, and Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks. While pursuing an acting career, Jahir writes for stage and screen and is currently working on an original web series: ‘Suffering.' Jahir also works as a headshot photographer, which is where they originally had the pleasure of meeting someone who has become one of their dearest friends in the world, Joe Marano. They feel incredibly happy and privileged to accompany Joe in what is, undoubtedly, the beginning of a prosperous and exceptional career!