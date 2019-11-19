Joe Gulla Brings THE BRONX QUEEN to Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Joe Gulla in The Bronx Queen on December 27th at 9:30pm. Playwright/actor/reality star Joe Gulla, best known for his award-winning shows, Bronx Queen Trilogy, Garbo, Gay.Porn.Mafia, Sleeping With The Fish, and his sold-out engagements at Joe's Pub at The Public Theater, makes his Feinstein's/54 Below debut with The Bronx Queen.

In homage to legendary monologist Spalding Gray, Joe sits alone at a table, notebook and water bottle at the ready as he (bait and!) tackles the issue of growing up a gay Italian boy... in the Bronx! Provocative, poignant, hysterical, The Bronx Queen, with its electric combination of spoken word and song, packs a Bronx-style emotional punch and promises real tears from equal parts crying and laughing!

This very special Feinstein's/54 performance of The Bronx Queen will feature special guest, internationally acclaimed singer, actress, and concert artist Natalie Douglas. Natalie is a two-time Bistro, Nightlife, and eleven-time MAC Award Winner and has appeared at Carnegie Hall, Rose Theatre, and The Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center, and The Town Hall among others and has produced over 70 different concerts at her musical home, Birdland Jazz Club.

Joe Gulla in The Bronx Queen plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on December 27th, 2019 at 9:30pm. There is a $30-$40 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Joe Gulla is an American playwright, actor and reality television participant. He is best known for the autobiographical monologues he writes and performs. Joe's play, Sleeping With The Fish, was recently produced in Milan, Italy where it was awarded the prestigious 2019 Carlo Annoni "Menzione Speciale". A film version of Sleeping With The Fish is currently in production

As an actor, Joe played Joey in San Francisco's Tony & Tina's Wedding for many years and Frankie in Off-Broadway's My Big Gay Italian Wedding. He also starred on NBC's LOST one of TV's first adventure reality series. Joe recently appeared on Season 3 of HBO's The Deuce.





