Joan Vázquez Will Open PAQUITO FOREVER At Club Cumming

PAQUITO FOREVER -a one-man cabaret show by the brilliant Joan Vázquez- will open in New York this season at Club Cumming, after his successful performances at Live at Zédel in London, and at different venues in Spain.

PAQUITO FOREVER is a new musical written by Fran Arráez and Gerard Alonso and directed by Victor Alvaro. PAQUITO FOREVER will play in New York for one night only at Club Cumming on Monday February 24, 2020 (7.30pm). The show will be performed in English.

PAQUITO FOREVER is an intimate, personal (and musical!) and fun account of the real-life adventures of Paquito (Paco) Alonso, a gay Catalonian growing up wanting to be a dancer in Franco's post-war Spain but grafting his way out to reach the bright lights of Broadway and beyond.

Joan Vázquez -accompanied on the piano by writer Gerard Alonso- brings an evening of stand-up comedy, flamenco, blues, jazz, dancing and a tiny little bit of cross-dressing.

After his London debut at The Crazy Coqs to rave reviews in 2016 with Something's Coming: A Sondheim Tribute and his acclaimed New York City debut at Feinstein's/54 Below, Joan Vázquez is thrilled to bring PAQUITO FOREVER to New York.

Regarding New York's première, Joan says: " Paco made New York his hometown for decades. He was an artist from Barcelona who played landmarks like the Village Gate, the Theatre East or Radio City. He was a big dreamer and a true fighter. It inspires me to tell his story.I'm excited about performing at Club Cummings. It's the coolest place and just perfect for PAQUITO."

The show -that has won a National award for Best Actor in Spain and received Critics' Award nominations for Best Show in Barcelona- is the tale of a strong willed and courageous figure who refuses to let adversity, failure or even bigotry stop him being a success.

Don't miss this chance to enjoy the most acclaimed one-man cabaret show in Barcelona nowadays, now in New York for one night only!

Joan's credits include Claude in Hair, Frank in Merrily We Roll Along, Sky in Mamma Mia! and Lockwood in The History Boys, in the recent Barcelona and Madrid productions. Other credits include Abdullah in the world première of Bagdad Café directed by Percy Adlon, My Fair Lady, and the first Spanish production of Rent, directed by Abby Epstein and Michael Greif

Joan has regularly worked with repertory companies in Barcelona such as Gataro, The Zombie Company, La Barni or El Musical Més Petit, in revues, cabaret and fringe productions such as Flor de Nit, Le Llaman Copla and Off- Broadway. His writing credits include Se Fue En Un Barco (The Ship that got away), a play about Spanish post-war refugees.

Tickets: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4493605





