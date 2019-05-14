Jessica Fontana to Debut Solo Show at the Cutting Room

Jessica Fontana, the Broadway actress and co-creator of the hit podcast "Support For This Podcast," will debut her solo show, Jessica Fontana: What You See Is What You Get. This special, two-night-only engagement will take place at The Cutting Room (44 E. 32nd Street) on Thursday, June 13 and Monday, June 17 at 7:00 p.m. For tickets and additional information, please visit thecuttingroomnyc.com or call (212) 691-1900.

Don't miss the cabaret debut of the cutting-edge performer Wingate-Kirkland Summer Camp awarded, "Most Likely To Hold The Door Open For You." Please be advised there will be no twists, turns, or Two-Time Tony nominated surprise spouse appearances.

Join the fairer Fontana as she shares embarrassing (i.e. scarring) anecdotes from her childhood, thrilling moments from her career, and irreverent life lessons. All woven together with Fontana's flawless soprano, extraordinary humility, heart, and humor.

The evening is directed by Gina Rattan (last represented on Broadway as the associate director of Angels in America), with musical direction by Joe Kinosian (award-winning composer of Murder For Two), and projections by Nicholas Hussong.

Jessica Fontana has starred on Broadway in the title role of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, Baby It's You, and Pipe Dream in New York City Center's 'Encores' series. Off-Broadway she starred in Once Upon A Mattress with the Transport Group and was featured in 59E59's One Act Festival, and the York Theatre's production of Milk and Honey by Jerry Herman. On screen she's been seen in the hit web series "Submissions Only" as well as the film Off The Menu for which she also wrote and performed the opening song. She has starred in world-premiere productions at Papermill Playhouse, Signature Theater, The Smith Center, Denver Theater Center, Goodspeed Opera House, and George Street Playhouse, as well as starring in revivals of The Most Happy Fella and 110 in the Shade at Palm Beach Drama Works. She has performed at Carnegie Hall, The Metropolitan Opera House, Lincoln Center, Birdland, Caramoor, 54 Below, as well as with the Houston Symphony Orchestra led by New York Pops music director, Steven Reineke. She is the co-creator/co-executive producer/writer/host of the podcast "Support For This Podcast" which has been featured in New York Magazine and in iTunes' New and Noteworthy section. Visit www.jessica-fontana.com for more information, and follow her on Twitter and Instagram at @iamjessfontana.





